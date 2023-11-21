 Vehicle Repaired In Joe's Garage To Be Donated

ASE-certified master technicians guided their teams during show hours, working alongside students.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff

For the first time in AAPEX history, distributors, manufacturers, tool and equipment providers and service professionals from around the country worked together in Joe’s Garage to service and repair a vehicle on the show floor during the 2023 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. Now, following the show’s conclusion, a newly repaired 2013 Ford Edge will be donated to a Veteran through the Progressive Keys to Progress Veteran Vehicle Giveaway Program.

The vehicle was repaired in Bay 10, the Service Bay of the built-out shop on the show floor located on Level 1 of The Venetian Expo. ASE-certified master technicians guided their teams during show hours, working alongside students who have their eyes set on careers in the automotive aftermarket.

The vehicle will be provided by 1-800-Charity Cars, a non-profit organization that gives individuals the opportunity to donate their vehicles to a Veteran or a deserving family.

AAPEX introduced the built-out shop on Level 1 of the show floor in 2021. It has since grown to include 10 fully equipped bays, lifts, running vehicles and a source capture vehicle exhaust system for hands-on learning and product and equipment demonstrations.

