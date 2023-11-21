 Aftermarket Leaders Honored with Northwood U Awards

Aftermarket Leaders Honored with Northwood U Awards

The Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given to education-minded industry leaders

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Northwood University recognized seven prominent supporters of educational initiatives and learning within the automotive aftermarket industry during its annual Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Awards luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Venetian Hotel.

The Northwood University Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given annually to industry leaders throughout the country who have made noteworthy contributions to education, on any level, inside or outside of the industry.

The awards were developed in partnership with the Auto Care Association, Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association, Motor & Equipment Manufacturer’s Association and Northwood University.

The 2023 honorees are:

  • Randy Buller, CEO, Parts Authority, New Hyde Park, New York
  • Michael C. Buzzard, partner, Schwartz Advisors, La Jolla, California
  • Arthur “Bo” Fisher III, CEO/owner, Fisher Auto Parts, Staunton, Virginia
  • Dr. Donald James, CEO, Solero Technologies, Rochester Hills
  • Brian Norko, senior vice president, commercial business operations, Niterra North America, Inc. (formerly NGK Spark Plugs), Wixom, Michigan
  • Aaron Shaffer, director of marketing services, Standard Motor Products, Long Island City, New York.
  • Chris Williams, president and CEO, NA Williams, Atlanta, Georgia

