Aftermarket Leaders Honored with Northwood U Awards

Northwood University recognized seven prominent supporters of educational initiatives and learning within the automotive aftermarket industry during its annual Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Awards luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Venetian Hotel.

The Northwood University Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given annually to industry leaders throughout the country who have made noteworthy contributions to education, on any level, inside or outside of the industry.

The awards were developed in partnership with the Auto Care Association, Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association, Motor & Equipment Manufacturer’s Association and Northwood University.

The 2023 honorees are: