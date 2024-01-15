 ADS-X Diagnostic Tools

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

ADS-X Diagnostic Tools

The Special Test menu has functions that can help you diagnose a problem, finish a repair, and confirm the fix. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Most repair orders start with a complaint that something is not working when a button is pressed, a knob is turned, or a lever is pulled. In the past, it was a simple question of resolving the power, ground, and control circuits. Most circuits were wired discreetly with switches, relays, and a lot of wiring. Modern vehicles use multiplexing to reduce the complexity of the wiring harness while adding new functions. 

Related Articles

It works like this: when the driver hits this button for the windshield washer, it sends a signal to the module in the steering column. The signal is registered and transmitted to the body control module using a serial data bus. Another module under the hood will provide voltage to turn on the pump. It sounds like a diagnostic nightmare. It can be if you don’t have one of these. Let’s plug in. 

In the menu, we can see the different modules on the vehicle. The one we are interested in is the body control module. When we access the module, we see a few options. To diagnose the switch, we will use the live data function. Scrolling down, you can see the data PID for the switch on the stalk. If we press the button, we see the output toggle between on and off as we push the switch. We have confirmed the switch works and the modules between the steering column and body are communicating. We can now select the module for the windshield wipers. The button we will press is for the special tests. From here, we can actuate the washer motor. Nothing is coming out of the nozzles.  

The next test will be checking for power at the washer bottle and pump. With minimal disassembly and a high-quality scan tool, diagnosing the customer’s complaint in less time is possible. The best part is that the diagnosis is confirmed. 

This same diagnostic approach can be used for other switches, actuators, and modules. The strategy and tool can be used for everything from an EV charger port door to a headlight bulb. 

The Special Test menu also has some great functions that can help you diagnose a problem, finish a repair, and confirm the fix. 

Let’s say you just replaced or reflashed the ECM. For most vehicles, the crankshaft position sensor must be relearned after the procedure. This is because there are slight variations from engine to engine that can influence the crankshaft’s signal pattern. The check engine light will stay on if the crankshaft position sensor is not relearned. Also, the misfire monitor will be disabled.  

The special test menu has a function to relearn the sensor. For this vehicle, the Bosch ADS-X walks you through the entire process from start to finish. Special tests can include EVAP, ADAS and many others on the vehicle. All coverage in the Bosch ADS X tools is OE-licensed, tested and validated before it gets added to the scan tool. And with coverage updates added monthly, you can be assured you will have access to the vehicle and special tests you need, when you need it.  

To check the coverage of the special tests BOSCH diagnostic tool, click on the link in the description below. The site will also tell you if the tool can read live data, erase codes and what systems are covered by the software. Special tests are always being added and refined by BOSCH for current subscribers. The ADS-X has a one-year enhanced subscription that includes access to Repair-Source, wiring diagrams and other diagnostic resources. These special tests are vital software tools that can help you diagnose and repair vehicles in less time. 

You May Also Like

Video

Avoiding Clutch Mistakes

When you install a new clutch, use all the applicable components. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Quick question, what is the main killer of clutches? Yes, bad drivers are out there. They're detrimental to clutches. And when they don't know how to drive, they usually burn up a clutch. Also, leaky remain seals, issues with the transmission itself being misaligned, also the actuation of the clutch and the pressure plate itself. But the main thing and the source of all of these other problems could be friction. Friction generates heat. If the clutch disc flywheel and even the pressure plate get too hot, well, they're going to damage and they're not going to be able to generate friction in the same way. The hotter a component gets, the less friction it can generate and the lower the clamping load. So you get even more slippage and more heat in the system.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Road to AAPEX Season 2, Ep. 9

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CVT Transmissions

It’s critical to understand how this type of transmission operates. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Oil Change Tips

Proper torque, drain plug, and oil filter procedure is crucial. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compression Testing

Compression testing is taking the current draw from the starter on the battery and turning that into a waveform on a scope.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Acknowledging Aftermarket (Artificial) Intelligence

Afraid that AI will cause a disaster when it arrives? Well, it’s already here and we’ve been using it for decades.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Diagnosing Electrical Problems With Your Multimeter

Transform your electrical diagnostics skill with these routine multimeter tests.

By Eric Garbe
Resetting the Belt Drive System

In this video, we cover what it takes to reset the belt drive system. This video is sponsored by Litens.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TPMS and Tire Wear Patterns

In this video, we explore how a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) can extend the life of a tire.

By Andrew Markel