 Understanding Fuel Trims

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Understanding Fuel Trims

The fuel trims are what govern what's going on inside the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

CC:

Related Articles

Let’s take a trip. It’s 1974. You’re in Denver, Colorado. You’re in your car that has a carburetor, and you’re getting ready to go over those rocky mountains to go to California. You’ve noticed that you’re halfway up the mountain, the engine’s starting to struggle. You go a little bit further. You notice that you start misfiring and the plugs are fouled. So what’s going on here? Well, essentially with this, you have the blue, which represents oxygen, and the red represents fuel, and this is the perfect ratio. But you’re taking away this oxygen, and when you take away the oxygen, you should take away the fuel. Carburetor can’t do that because it has fixed jets, and the metering stays constant no matter what altitude you’re at. This is why certain shops in Colorado specialized in carburetor tuning. Let’s fast forward 50 years, and you’re in a modern vehicle.

You’re in Denver, Colorado. Same situation with this. The fuel trims are what govern what’s going on inside the engine. So as that air density changes and the amount of oxygen entering the vehicle goes down, again, it’s able to then take the fuel and reduce that. So let’s say you make it to California, you’re on the west coast, and the air density is even higher. If you head to the carburetor vehicle and you had it tuned in Colorado, it might be a little at tuned, but with modern vehicles, they’re able to adjust the fuel trim and add a little fuel so the engine runs better and has lower emissions. So what is a fuel trim? There’s two kinds. Short term and long term. Short term is in the moment what’s going on right now in the engine, a long term that indicates overall health of the engine and how much it’s adjusting for the changes in oxygen levels. With this, it’s able to adjust to make sure that the engine’s running properly so you can make it over that mountain. I’m Andrew Markel. Thank you very much.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

Video

Gasoline Direct Injection Technology

Gasoline Direct Injection technology has been a key part of improving fuel economy and reducing emissions since the early 2000s. This video is sponsored by Standard.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

It’s the fastest growing fuel segment, with more than half of new vehicles now equipped with this system.  

IT is gasoline direct injection, or GDI, and it has been a key part of efforts to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions since the early 2000s. 

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Software Focus: Efficient Diagnostics

Discover how to quickly retrieve codes, access exclusive repair information, and develop a strategic plan for optimal diagnostic results. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Doug Kaufman
Clutch System Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Timing Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Wheel Bearings Components

Follow along to learn what you may encounter when dealing with a Gen 1 wheel bearing. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By David Sickels
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Patrick and Jacqui visit Born Free, talk technicians, see inside a Dallas-area dealership, and get a lesson on suspension.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Taking Advantage of Vital Software Tools: Special Tests

The Special Test menu has functions that can help you diagnose a problem, finish a repair, and confirm the fix. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Panel Diagnostics

Engine panels cut down engine noise and absorb small leaks from the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff