In this video, we dive into the crucial role of technical fluids in maximizing Tesla’s performance. Discover the newly launched Pentosin Tesla E-fluid range, including Pento EDF-2 and ATF 64 profiles applicated for Tesla models 3, Y, S, X, and Roadster. Learn the differences between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ e-axles and how Pentosin specialized fluids ensure peak efficiency in these electric vehicles.

This video is sponsored by CRP Automotive.