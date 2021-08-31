 Disconnect Pliers, 45 Degree
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Disconnect Pliers, 45 Degree

on

New Multi-Size Tubing Straightener for Fluid Line Repairs

on

JEGS No Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit

on

Ingersoll Rand Cordless Impact Wrench Boosts Productivity
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding The Gold AGM Battery Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding The Gold AGM Battery

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?

Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter

Underhood: Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter
Regenerative Braking Service

Undercar: Regenerative Braking Service
VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters
Monotube Or Twin Tube, What Is The Best For The Application?

Undercar: Monotube Or Twin Tube, What Is The Best For The Application?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Disconnect Pliers, 45 Degree

The low profile design with 45° bend disconnects fuel line, EVAP line fittings and DEF fittings in hard-to-reach areas.
Advertisement
 

on

The newest plier from Lisle Corporation disconnects fuel line, EVAP line and DEF fittings with tabs that must be depressed to disengage.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

An easy to use and low-profile design with 45° bend allows the tool to fit between the top of the fuel tank and vehicle. The pliers work great on Delphi two tab connectors and some import vehicles. Can also be used on some electrical connectors.

For more info: lislecorp.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: The Proof Is in Vital Fluid Analysis from Fluid Rx Diagnostics

Tools & Products: Snap-on Releases HD, LD Interchangeable Master Puller Sets

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Lineup with Racking

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Delivers Faster Cordless Riveting

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician