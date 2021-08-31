Disconnect Pliers, 45 Degree

The newest plier from Lisle Corporation disconnects fuel line, EVAP line and DEF fittings with tabs that must be depressed to disengage.

An easy to use and low-profile design with 45° bend allows the tool to fit between the top of the fuel tank and vehicle. The pliers work great on Delphi two tab connectors and some import vehicles. Can also be used on some electrical connectors.

For more info: lislecorp.com