MARTINS Introduces Premium Stud and Hub Cleaning Tools

MARTINS, a provider of high-quality tire equipment and supplies, is excited to announce the addition of the Stud and Hub Cleaning tools to its extensive product line up through its Checkpoint Safety division. Designed with unmatched quality and superior durability, these innovative tools exemplify MARTINS’ commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to the industry.

The Checkpoint 2in1 Stud and Hub Cleaning tools by MARTINS have been meticulously designed to meet the needs of professionals. With a focus on providing optimal performance, efficiency, and durability, these tools redefine the standards of stud and hub cleaning, making them the go-to choice for anyone seeking unparalleled quality.

“We are proud to introduce Checkpoint Stud and Hub Cleaning tools, which sets a new standard in the market,” said Yannick Lejour, sales director of MARTINS. “Their exceptional durability makes them the only stud and hub cleaning tools on the market to clean up to 800 car hubs or 300 truck hubs. With our Stud and Hub Cleaning tools, automotive and truck professionals can experience unparalleled performance and ease of use, ensuring the longevity and optimal functioning of their vehicles. We believe that their unrivaled durability will make them a must-have for anyone seeking the best cleaning solution in the market.”

Made in one-piece, the Stud and Hub cleaning tools are built to withstand the rigors of everyday use. There is no replacement part required and no more parts falling off while you are working. These tools are constructed from top-quality abrasive pads that guarantee longevity and exceptional performance even in the harshest conditions. With Checkpoint‘s Stud and Hub Cleaning tools by MARTINS, professionals can rely on a product that will last.

With the addition of the Checkpoint Stud and Hub Cleaning tools to its product range, MARTINS reaffirms its commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.