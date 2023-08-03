 MARTINS Introduces Premium Stud and Hub Cleaning Tools

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Tools & Products

MARTINS Introduces Premium Stud and Hub Cleaning Tools

Made in one-piece, the Stud and Hub cleaning tools are built to withstand the rigors of everyday use.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

MARTINS, a provider of high-quality tire equipment and supplies, is excited to announce the addition of the Stud and Hub Cleaning tools to its extensive product line up through its Checkpoint Safety division. Designed with unmatched quality and superior durability, these innovative tools exemplify MARTINS’ commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to the industry.

Related Articles

The Checkpoint 2in1 Stud and Hub Cleaning tools by MARTINS have been meticulously designed to meet the needs of professionals. With a focus on providing optimal performance, efficiency, and durability, these tools redefine the standards of stud and hub cleaning, making them the go-to choice for anyone seeking unparalleled quality.

“We are proud to introduce Checkpoint Stud and Hub Cleaning tools, which sets a new standard in the market,” said Yannick Lejour, sales director of MARTINS. “Their exceptional durability makes them the only stud and hub cleaning tools on the market to clean up to 800 car hubs or 300 truck hubs. With our Stud and Hub Cleaning tools, automotive and truck professionals can experience unparalleled performance and ease of use, ensuring the longevity and optimal functioning of their vehicles. We believe that their unrivaled durability will make them a must-have for anyone seeking the best cleaning solution in the market.”

Made in one-piece, the Stud and Hub cleaning tools are built to withstand the rigors of everyday use. There is no replacement part required and no more parts falling off while you are working. These tools are constructed from top-quality abrasive pads that guarantee longevity and exceptional performance even in the harshest conditions. With Checkpoint‘s Stud and Hub Cleaning tools by MARTINS, professionals can rely on a product that will last.

With the addition of the Checkpoint Stud and Hub Cleaning tools to its product range, MARTINS reaffirms its commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

You May Also Like

Tools & Products

AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 ½” Composite Impact Wrench 

The AIRCAT 1125 is the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

In March of 2023, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation will release its new AIRCAT 1125 Composite ½” Impact Wrench. This impact features market leading technology and sets a new standard for size, weight, and power in the ½” Impact category. At 3.8 lbs. and 1250 ft-lbs. of loosening torque, this makes the AIRCAT 1125 the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment. Incorporated are the popular patents that the AIRCAT line-up is built on, such as the ergonomic handle design, quiet tuned exhaust, easy to use forward/reverse power management lever, and a low weight composite housing with a Magnesium hammer case.

Read Full Article

More Tools & Products Posts
New Ingersoll Rand 320PG Pencil Grinder

Leave a legible mark: Ingersoll Rand 140EP engraving pen writes like a pen.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mayhew Tools Introduces Screwdriver Product Line

The line, featuring both individual tools and sets, fills a void in the market for screwdrivers entirely made in the USA.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Adds Two New Work Lights

The Dualie 3AA Color Rite and the Syclone Jr. work lights are now available.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Snap-on Butane Torches Offer Unmatched Versatility

The torches allow maximum flexibility in a compact design.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Milwaukee Improves Performance With New Die Grinders

The new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision, and control.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Snap-on Spark Plug Socket Sets Help Techs Beat Winter Freeze

These sets allow technicians greater accessibility options with a locking extension providing extra security.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Dent Fix’s Angled Finger Belt Sander

The sander is designed to lay flat on a panel while sanding and to reach areas with limited access or maneuverability.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Tool Introduces M12 FUEL Bandfiles

The new M12 FUEL Bandfiles provide professional users with control and greater mobility on the job.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff