 Philips Xperion 6000 LED Under Hood Work Light

Hands free lighting helps make technicians more productive.

Lumileds, a leading lighting solutions company for the automotive industry, offers the Philips Xperion 6000 Under Hood LED Work Light, designed to help make auto service professionals more productive. This advanced LED work light features a motion detection switch that allows mechanics to turn the light on and off with a wave of their hand, so they can operate it without putting down tools or interrupting their work. Built with a telescoping mount that allows the light to be fitted under most any vehicle hood, the Xperion 6000 Under Hood LED Work Light provides up to 1200 lumens and a 5800 K color temperature so that technicians can see clearly, to work quickly and accurately. A 120° wide angle beam illuminates the entire engine compartment, and a user-selectable dimming function give users the right amount of light, where and when they need it.

Designed with 32 high intensity LEDs, the Xperion 6000 Under Hood LED Work Light provides up to three hours run time in the 1200 lumens boost mode and up to 20 hours run time in the 120 lumens eco mode. The light is IP54 rated for resistance to dust and water and IK07 rated for resistance to impacts. The grip surfaces are ABS rubber, and retain excellent grip even when exposed to grease and oils. The light’s rechargeable lithium battery can be fully charged in under five hours.

“We know that in a very literal way, time is money for professional service technicians,” notes Jason Dreger, Lumileds Product Manager. “Anything we can do to help them save a few seconds here and there is appreciated. The hands-free operation of the Xperion 6000 Under Hood LED Work Light does just that. Professional technicians depend on the functionality, quality, and reliability of their tools and all of our new work lights ensure that they have a light that is durable, dependable, and simple to use.”

For more information: usa.philips.com

Milwaukee Tool delivers innovation in jobsite audio with the new REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds. This solution provides users with premium in-ear audio, enhanced situational awareness, durability, and passive hearing protection, to deliver a best-in-class jobsite audio experience. 

The REDLITHIUM USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds offer uncompromised sound with a unique Jobsite Aware Mode to deliver a trade-focused audio solution. When activated, this mode provides enhanced situational awareness by actively sensing external noises and reduces volume pass-through of loud sounds until levels reach a designated listening volume.  

