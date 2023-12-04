 Updated Jump-N-Carry 12V Jump Starter, Power Supply

Delivering 550 Start Assist Amps of starting power, the JNC345 can tackle a wide variety of starting tasks.

Clore Automotive introduces its next generation Model No. JNC345, 12 Volt Jump Starter and Power Supply, from Jump-N-Carry. The JNC345 combines robust jump-starting power with numerous features that deliver utility and convenience, including high performance starting capability, long 40” cable reach with full-size clamps, 12-volt power supply capability, an LED work light and UL2743 compliance for operator and equipment safety.

The JNC345’s high starting capacity makes it a great option for larger vehicles, extreme cold weather starting and starting longer cranking vehicles, such as diesel starting.

Delivering 550 Start Assist Amps of starting power, the JNC345 can tackle a wide variety of starting tasks in numerous application environments, including automotive, marine, light truck, agricultural and fleet starting.

It can start most V8 engines, up to 10L gas engines and 10L diesel engines. It also features the ability to jump start totally dead (0.0V) batteries — simply confirm that you have made a proper connection and press and hold the override button to force the unit on. It’s that easy.

The JNC345 incorporates numerous features to make jump starting safer for the operator and vehicle being serviced, including reverse polarity protection, backfeed protection, over-voltage protection, short circuit protection and overheat protection. It is certified as complaint with the UL2743 lithium jump starter safety regulation.

The JNC345 features two USB outlets to power small electronics. Also included is a 12V female adapter, allowing the JNC345 to power 12V accessories from its DC outlet or be used as a memory saver when changing out a vehicle starting battery. Charging is fast and easy with the included wall charger with USB-C charging cord and its automatic charging routine. The unit comes packaged in a pouch for safe, easy transport and storage.

For more info: cloreautomotive.com

