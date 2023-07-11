Ingersoll Rand Expands IQV20 Battery Series

Maneuver with greater mobility, powered by a series of new Ingersoll Rand cordless tools ready for the most demanding industrial and automotive environments. Engineered to conquer a range of applications, the Ingersoll Rand IQV20 Cordless Compact Impact Wrenches and G5351 IQV20 Cordless Angle Grinder deliver maximum versatility, impressive power, and cordless freedom in a compact form factor that boosts productivity all on the same IQV20™ battery system for added convenience.

“We’re expanding our portfolio so technicians can experience the power and performance they’ve come to expect from Ingersoll Rand now with cordless options to accommodate workspaces where extension cords and hoses get in the way,” explains Sean Fitzgibbons, global product manager, power tools, Ingersoll Rand. “While they’re compact and lightweight, these cordless tools deliver best-in-class power-to-weight ratio.”

The new Ingersoll Rand IQV20 Cordless Compact Impact Wrenches share several innovative features, including cordless maneuverability; a brushless motor that delivers impressive torque for a broad range of applications; three speed modes with variable speed triggers that allow fine-tuning for different applications; a patented 360° LED light ring that fully eliminates shadows; impact-resistant design for maximum durability; and a 3-year limited warranty.

Along with their shared features, the three IQV20 Cordless Compact Impact Wrenches offer unique benefits that make them a must-have addition to any technician’s toolbox, the company says.

W3111 IQV20 1/4” Cordless Compact Impact Driver Delivers Potent Power

Compact even by cordless standards, the IQV20 1/4” Compact Impact Driver delivers up to 3,400 in-lbs. of fastening torque and weighs in at just 2.3 lbs. — the best power-to-weight ratio in its class. With a tip-to-tail length of 5.2”, the IQV20 1/4” Compact Impact Driver offers 10% less weight and 20% more torque than its leading competitor for better tool maneuverability with less fatigue, and more control.

W3131 IQV20 Cordless Compact 3/8” Impact Wrench Out-Torques Corded Tools

The IQV20 Compact 3/8” Impact Wrench boasts breakaway torque up to 400 ft-lbs., a maximum speed of 2,800 RPM, and 4,200 blows per minute (BPM) for rapid removal of fasteners. Weighing 2.3 lbs., this cordless compact impact wrench is the lightest in its class while out-performing corded and pneumatic tools with a 3/8” square drive.

W3151 IQV20™ Cordless Compact 1/2” Impact Wrench Handles Demanding Applications

Featuring a 1/2” square anvil size for use with impact-rated sockets, the cordless IQV20 Compact 1/2” Impact Wrenchsports an excellent power-to-weight ratio. The 450 ft-lbs. of breakaway torque, 320 ft-lbs. of fastening torque, 2,800 RPM, and 4,200 BPM quickly complete demanding applications. The short 5.3” tip-to-tail length and compact size make this tool a great choice for accessing tight spaces while reducing fatigue.

G5351 IQV20 Cordless 4.5/5.0” Angle Grinder Eases Metalworking

Rounding out the new cordless releases is the Ingersoll Rand IQV20 Cordless 4.5/5.0” Angle Grinder and Cut-Off Tool. Ideal for industrial and automotive repair, the IQV20 Cordless Angle Grinder combines the power of pneumatic at 1.0 horsepower (hp) output with up to 8,000 RPM, and the mobility of a cord-free tool.

Featuring a shorter length, 30% less weight than its leading competitor, and inline battery alignment, the slim and well-balanced IQV20 Cordless Angle Grinder makes it easy to work in enclosed spaces while reducing fatigue. Anti-kickback and e-brake features provide safe, reliable performance. As with the cordless IQV20 Compact Impact Tools, the IQV20 Cordless Angle Grinder works with the same 20V batteries. Available in a kit that includes one grinder, two guards, one side handle, two batteries, and one battery charger.

“These cordless tool options represent Ingersoll Rand’s continuous investment in innovations that better support our customers’ productivity, efficiency, and safety,” adds Fitzgibbons. “Technicians have long trusted Ingersoll Rand for reliable performance in the most rugged environments and applications. We’re adding versatility to that performance with cordless tools that provide the same level of power and control in mobile options that make easy work of challenging applications.”

For more information on these tools,