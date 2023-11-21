 Matco Tools Offers New Purple Ratchet with Ergonomic Handle

With 88 gear teeth, this ratchet boasts a swing arc just over 4°, enabling swift work in the tightest spaces.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Matco Tools has introduced the new 1/2″ Fixed Ratchet (CFR158P) in an eye-catching purple hue, a powerful addition to your toolkit that redefines efficiency and comfort.

With 88 gear teeth, this ratchet boasts a swing arc just over 4°, enabling swift work in the tightest spaces. The ergonomic comfort handle ensures the ultimate grip, reducing fatigue during prolonged use, while the slim profile and streamlined teardrop ratchet head enhance access in even the most compact areas.

The recessed shift lever prevents accidental shifting, contributing to improved job efficiency. Hand-assembled in the USA, this precision-made ratchet features a positive stop feature to prevent over travel or lock-up when switching, making it a reliable companion for any professional or DIY enthusiast.

For more info: MatcoTools.com

