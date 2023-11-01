 Automotive Tools 101

Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Tools & Products

What do you need to start out in the field? Learn how to build a great collection of tools without breaking the bank.

By Eric Garbe

The Age-Old Question

It’s been asked a thousand times and will be asked a thousand times over again: What does a new technician need to have in order to get started in this field?

This is going to be easy. Let’s see…seven screwdrivers, three hammers, a metric and standard wrench set…of course, I’m just kidding.

To start with, there is in reality, no set formula. Everyone is going to use slightly different tools depending on the specific type of work they are doing, and quite simply, different things work for different people.

What a new technician needs to get started has more to do with making informed purchasing decisions than it does an itemized list, and if you are serious about a career in automotive repair, you probably already know your way around basic tools and have a selection of your own.

When it is time to expand your tool collection, don’t get wrapped up into a specific brand or style of tool just because of a name or a recommendation. First and foremost, you should get what is going to work best for you and your budget.

Start with Quality & Service

These two go hand-in-hand. As a technician, you depend on your tools to function properly and efficiently and also to hold up to the rigours of everyday use. If the tools are low quality and don’t perform well, they’ll just make the job harder for a new technician. You don’t have time to waste fighting with poor quality tools and, in many cases, they can do more damage than good. Quality means efficiency.

What if something breaks? Even the highest quality tool may break or wear out after years of use. Is it possible to get a replacement? How long will it take? When a tool breaks, that means you were using it, which means you need it. This is where service comes in. Are your tool distributors dependable? Did the tools come from a hardware store or were they ordered online? You can’t afford down-time without the tool, so make sure that your source for tools will be dependable in the event you need a replacement.

Hand Tools

Screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, sockets, ratchets, etc., your hand tools are the core of your existence and make up the majority of what is in your box. In reference to a newcomer in the industry, many a seasoned technician will say, “I can do more with a few simple tools than they can with an entire tool truck.” That comment is never intended and should never be taken as an insult, and if you’re just getting started, just know you will say the same in a few years down the road.

The fact is, as you gain experience, you become so versed in technique that your tools almost become an extension of your hand and you will be able to use all tools, even lower quality ones, on a more effective level.

The important thing to take from this is when starting as a new technician, work with what you have as long as you can. Focus on the tools that you need 95% of the time.

For example, you’re going to use the same three or four screwdrivers at least 95% of the time. What that means is that the other 5% of the time when you could have used a different screwdriver, you should consider whether you needed to use a different one or if a different one just would have been more convenient or more efficient. Yes, efficiency is part of the game, but when you’re starting out, there is no need to buy the largest set possible just to cover that other 5%. If you can get away with what you have, use it as long as you can.

Power Tools

Air and electric tools both fall in this category, and these will undoubtedly be some of your first purchases as a new technician. Use caution here, because it’s easy to wrap up a lot of money quickly. The best approach is to ask experienced co-workers what they use and see what they have. Ask them what they would buy if they were replacing their own.

Quality tools in this category will be expensive, but they are absolutely necessary and worth spending the money for. Spend the money, but also remember that maintenance is important, especially in the air tool category, and proper maintenance ensures the longevity of your investment.

Use the same approach as you do with hand tools; focus on what you will need 95% of the time. It’s safe to say that your first purchase will most likely be a 1/2-in. impact wrench. It’s the workhorse power tool that sees the most use for an auto technician.

Torque Wrenches

This is one category that I am going to say from the start: get your own. First of all, you should be torquing the majority of the fasteners that you remove, and if you’re caught not torquing things, especially wheels, your career may be short-lived.

Second of all, you will come to depend on your torque wrench to reflect the quality of your work and you’ll become picky about how it is treated and maintained. It’s low on the list of tools that people like to loan out. Back in our June/July 2019 issue, our feature article is titled “The Issue of Torque.” If you can’t find a copy, it’s on our website at TechShopMag.com. Feel free to check it out.

Electronics and Scan Tools

Scan tools are becoming such an integral part of the automotive repair industry that more and more technicians are buying them for their own personal use. Use of this equipment is an area where a young tech will need to gain experience to ultimately be successful down the road, but caution should once again be used before making a purchasing decision. Entry-level techs are not going to be thrown to the wolves with a complicated diagnostic problem, and as a result don’t need to spend a lot of money on a scan tool.

Until you start to develop an understanding of these types of diagnostics, what you will be doing and what type of equipment is provided by your shop, only then should you consider buying your own. Small hand-held tools or basic code readers are a good place to start as you begin to learn and develop your skills.

Tool Storage

Here’s a hot topic. Let’s face it, new toolboxes are just really cool and it’s easy to want one, but a huge, expensive toolbox is the easiest way to get buried in unnecessary debt when you start out, and you don’t need to. You simply don’t have that many tools yet, so you don’t need that much space to store them. For your first toolbox, consider a single bay roll cabinet or a flip-top roll cart with multiple drawers. There are many options to choose from that are economical and well built, and with proper organization, they’ll have plenty of room.

Don’t get taken by the argument that an expensive box is more secure. A wise tech once told me, “locks don’t keep people from stealing, they are only there to keep people honest.” I’ve never heard a truer statement and yes, no matter how expensive the box, a thief will find a way to break into it.

As you build your tool collection, you will run out of space eventually and find yourself needing a bigger box. If you still love your career and things are going well, now is the time to consider one. You will also have noticed that the drawers and slides on a less expensive box aren’t able to handle the weight of the tools, and for something that you open and close hundreds of times a day, this becomes an important feature.

I’m all for a substantial toolbox at this point, and just like quality tools, a quality box is going to add efficiency to your day. If you plan on being behind the wrench for the next 20 years or more, a quality box will make your life at work a whole lot easier. And that smaller box you started with? That’s perfect for the garage at home.

Borrowing

This category deserves a mention as borrowing is part of the game. We all do it, and it’s one of the only ways for a new technician to learn what they need. Of course, you don’t want to borrow too often and there’s a generally accepted rule that says: Use it once, OK, use it twice, it’s time to buy it.

That’s a fairly “loose” rule, meaning that most technicians are willing to loan tools as long as you don’t abuse the privilege and more importantly, as long as you return the tool as soon as you are done and in the same condition as it was when you borrowed it. Experienced techs know what it was like to get started, and none of them want to see a young tech get buried in debt and buy tools they really don’t need yet.

Tools & Products

How Wrenches are Made

Today’s tools are built to withstand levels of stress well above that of years ago.

By Eric Garbe

I’ve always enjoyed watching a blacksmith work. It’s an artform, and a fascinating process to watch them pull red-hot metal from the forge, then a few minutes later with some skillful hammering and shaping, see an everyday object take shape.There’s just something intriguing about it, from the smell of the fire to the red-hot metal to the rhythmic clanking of the hammer. In the old days, a blacksmith was known for making tools, horseshoes, wagon parts, farm implements and anything out of metal.But by the time the automobile arrived and created the need for auto mechanics and specific automotive tools, the industrial revolution had already changed the world with the development of machines and processes to minimize manual labor and increase the output of products. And that’s not the only thing that changed.Today’s tools are built to withstand levels of stress well above that of years ago, and as auto technicians, we rely on it. A far cry from the hammer and anvil, today’s world of manufacturing is a fascinating subject, twisting together the evolution of science and technology into a dynamic process. Wrenches are one of our most used tools, and they can take some serious abuse, so I thought it a perfect time to take a first-hand look at how they are made. Here’s a rundown.Individual companies have their own specific formulas and procedures, but the major steps of the process are generally the same. It all starts with the material. Most wrenches are made from an alloy steel, and more specifically, 6140 Chrome Vanadium steel. The reason is that 6140 Chrome Vanadium is a proven material for products that require both strength and durability.While those two aspects initially might seem to be one in the same, they are two different things. Strength is a characteristic that means a material can withstand a considerable force, and durability is a characteristic that means it can withstand that force over and over again.“When you select an alloy to make a tool out of, you need to think of the end use. The type of material you are going to make a hammer out of is different than that you are going to make a wrench out of,” said Paul Dean, VP of Operations, Gray Tools. “You pick a material that is going to impart the properties that the end use tool requires. When you think of a wrench, it must be strong so it doesn’t distort, and it must be durable, so it doesn’t wear. Chrome Vanadium is a common material, but we all use it because of the common properties in it.”Dean also pointed out that 6140 Chrome Vanadium has good abrasion, oxidation and corrosion resistance, and it’s conducive to future hardening, so it’s often used as a base material for products that will go through a hardening step during the manufacturing process.Since wrench manufacturers receive materials in large quantity, for example long steel rods, as a pre-production process these rods are cut to specific sizes, then often sand-blasted to remove any impurities that could affect the production process.The billet, at that point just a piece of metal, is then heated close to its melting temperature. Then it is drop forged, a process that takes the hot billet and shapes it into a rough forging. The rough forging gives you the shape you want, but not necessarily all the dimensions you need. When making wrenches, more than one size may be made from the same forging. A Wrench is Forged. Courtesy Beta Tools The forging process is often only one step, but it sometimes requires more than one depending on the configuration of the wrench, and some manufacturers utilize a nitrogen atmosphere during parts of it to protect the purity of the steel from the surrounding oxygen, which could cause burns and slag.The forgings cool quickly on their own but are then moved on to the next step of annealing. Annealing is a form of heat treatment which alters the physical properties of the metal to soften it in preparation for the finishing steps. A Stack of Forged Wrenches Cooling Off. Courtesy Gray Tools Next in line is broaching, a specific machining process which is the most common way of sizing the open and boxed ends of the wrenches. A broach is a metalworking tool that has a succession of teeth which increase in size in small increments, and pulled broaching is the most common process for wrenches, where the broach is pulled through until you get the size you want. Wrenches Set up for Broaching. Courtesy Beta Tools Now it’s time to stamp the wrench, which includes the sizing, part number and company name, and this is usually done on a punch press. After forging, a wrench is annealed so it is soft enough to accept material removal and stamping, but after stamping, the metal needs no more work from a molecular standpoint of moving or shaping the metal. Now it moves on to heat treating.All wrenches are heat treated to meet the hardness standards set forth by both American and international governing societies. Minimum and maximum hardness levels are very specific. A wrench cannot be too soft where it would potentially round off during use, and not too hard, causing it to be brittle. The Heat-Treating Process Begins. Courtesy Beta Tools The heat-treating process, which is a critical and very scientific part of manufacturing, is often followed and combined with quenching and tempering. An example is heat treating which heats the wrench and allows the absorption of carbon into the surface layer, followed by a cooling process called quenching, which dips it into a heated oil to precisely control the cooling time.Tempering is then an immediate follow-up heating and cooling process with different parameters. Heat treating strengthens the wrench, tempering prevents it from becoming too brittle.Many consider heat treating the most complicated part of the manufacturing process. “Each material has a different recipe for heat treating,” said Dean. “You tell your heat treater what the material is and the desired hardness, and they will come up with a curve. The real issue is, you can’t cool it too quickly because the metal could have delamination or micro cracks. It’s generally done in hotter oil to slow down the cooling.”The heat-treating process can take hours, and it’s a very specific formula that can be difficult to get it right on, so there’s always an acceptable variance. After the wrenches are heat treated, they are checked with a hardness tester to make sure they are within the required tolerance.As wrenches go through the manufacturing process, there’s quality control at every step, ensuring both highest performance and efficient production. “At Beta, the quality and design of our tools combines skill, craftsmanship and state-of-the-art technology,” said Destiny Skipper, Marketing Manager, Beta Tools USA.After the hardness test and quality checks, it’s time for the polishing step. Polishing can be performed by a machine or done by hand, and it’s the first step affecting the final appearance of the wrench. Some companies also utilize a roto-finishing step. Roto-finishing, also known as vibratory finishing or tumbling, utilizes some form of media, commonly ceramic. The wrenches go in a container with water and chemicals, and they are then tumbled, which takes off any burrs, dirt or scale from heat treating, and you end up with a unplated product that looks very nice, smooth and shiny. Now the wrench is ready for plating.The most common plating for wrenches is chrome (usually a nickel chrome), or a black oxide finish. Chrome plating is an electro plating that applies a current through the wrench, then deposits a nickel flash on the product first, and on top of the nickel flash, a layer of chrome.Black Oxide, on the other hand, is a chemical process where you put iron oxide into the surface of the product. Chrome is a more expensive process, and there’s a price difference for wrenches based on this factor alone. Is one better than the other? Tumbling, Part of the Finishing Process. Courtesy Beta Tools The finish you choose depends on what you are using the wrench for and the environment. Chrome is very easy to maintain, corrosion-resistant and the nickel adds a little bit of hardness to the outside. It is most frequently used in the food industry because of the necessity to keep tools clean, the automotive industry and aircraft manufacturing. If there’s a downside to chrome, it’s only the complaint that it’s slippery when greasy, but unless the finish is damaged, you’ll never have to worry about corrosion.Black oxide is harder to maintain and not as corrosion resistant, but it offers superior chip resistance. It also keeps a much sharper edge because it is much thinner than chrome, whereas chrome can round off at the edges. For this reason, black oxide is also used for impact tools. Black oxide tools should be oiled to prevent corrosion, so they’re a little higher maintenance, but some prefer black oxide because they’re easier to grip when greasy and not reflective, which is an advantage when working outdoors.Like a paint job on a car, the wrench must be cleaned and prepped properly for any finish, because even the slightest imperfection will be visible. Chrome is especially susceptible to showing imperfections and a chrome plater must also know their chemistry and voltages, or the chrome may be discolored. A Beautiful Sight: Chrome Plated Wrenches. Courtesy Gray Tools By design, some wrenches have a satin chrome finish versus bright chrome. The chrome is essentially the same and is just as protective, but the difference comes from the surface finish of the wrench prior to plating. Some prefer the satin finish as it, too, is easier to grip when greasy, and it is not reflective like bright chrome, which can prevent unwanted glare, especially when working outdoors.So that’s the gist of it. How cool is the making of a wrench? Let’s see, we’ve got raw steel, red hot metal, forging, stamping, heat treating, science, technology, flames and chrome. Yup, it’s cool. 

