 Killer Tools & Equipment Corp. Introduces New Hole Punch Kit

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Tools & Products

Killer Tools & Equipment Introduces New Hole Punch Kit

The new 14 piece Bumper Perfect Kit punches holes for an OEM look.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The ART251DX Bumper Perfect 14 Size Kit is the ultimate solution for automotive professionals seeking maximum versatility.

Related Articles

This kit encompasses a comprehensive range of 14 punch sizes (17mm, 18mm, 18.2mm, 19mm, 20mm, 22.5mm, 24mm, 26mm, 26.7mm, 27mm, 28.1mm, 29.3mm, 32mm and 38.9mm), combining the ART251 and ART251EX functionalities into a single, convenient package.

The new 14 piece Bumper Perfect Hole Punch Kit is available for purchase through any authorized mobile tool dealer or directly from the official Killer Tools website at www.KillerTools.com.

You May Also Like

Tools & Products

Mayhew Tools Introduces Screwdriver Product Line

The line, featuring both individual tools and sets, fills a void in the market for screwdrivers entirely made in the USA.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) introduces a new line of screwdrivers that are entirely made in the USA. The line, with products sold both individually and in sets, includes over 100 items to fill the needs of the user.

High-quality attributes extending across the product line include features such as ergonomic acetate tri-lobular handles for maximum strength and torque transfer, ribbed necks for fingertip control and a non-slip grip, and a durable black oxide finish for corrosion resistance. The Micro Screwdrivers set available within the line feature an ergonomic square handle for a comfortable and secure grip and are comprised of Nylon 6 for high tensile strength and abrasion resistance.

Read Full Article

More Tools & Products Posts
Streamlight Adds Two New Work Lights

The Dualie 3AA Color Rite and the Syclone Jr. work lights are now available.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Snap-on Butane Torches Offer Unmatched Versatility

The torches allow maximum flexibility in a compact design.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Improves Performance With New Die Grinders

The new die grinders feature enhanced safety, precision, and control.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Snap-on Spark Plug Socket Sets Help Techs Beat Winter Freeze

These sets allow technicians greater accessibility options with a locking extension providing extra security.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Dent Fix’s Angled Finger Belt Sander

The sander is designed to lay flat on a panel while sanding and to reach areas with limited access or maneuverability.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Tool Introduces M12 FUEL Bandfiles

The new M12 FUEL Bandfiles provide professional users with control and greater mobility on the job.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Dynamic Introduces 28-Piece Insulated Tool Set

The new insulated tool set includes a 1/2″ drive ratchet with a selection of extensions and six-point metric sockets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Introduces ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light

Compact light delivers 2,000 lumens and uses new SL-B50 battery with USB-C Port.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff