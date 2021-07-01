First Brands Group Adds New Centric Part Numbers

First Brands Group recently expanded its line of premium-quality Centric Parts brake components by adding more than 100 new part numbers for late-model import passenger vehicles, last-mile-delivery vehicles and police interceptor utility vehicles.about:blank

The part numbers provide coverage in categories such as rotors, brake-pad sets, brake-pad sensor wires, master cylinders and calipers.

“Centric is well-known for its comprehensive import-nameplate coverage,” said Kristin Grons, senior marketing manager, First Brands Group. “We are very pleased to announce that we have expanded the Centric line, including new brake-rotor part numbers for late-model import passenger-vehicle applications such as Audi, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo.”

New Centric brake-pad-set part numbers are available for applications including Ford Police Interceptor Utility, Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The complete family of Centric brake products include disc pads and shoes, drums and rotors, master cylinders, wheel cylinders, calipers, hubs, hoses and hardware. New part numbers and their applications can be downloaded in a PDF format by visiting the new part releases section of the Centric website at www.centricparts.com.