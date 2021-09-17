 Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid From Champion Oil
Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid From Champion Oil

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Brake Boosters And Vacuum Pumps Diagnostics Video
VIDEO: Brake Boosters And Vacuum Pumps Diagnostics

VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced? Video
VIDEO: When Should A Sprocket Be Replaced?

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Fuel Tank Contamination

Underhood: Fuel Tank Contamination
Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis

Underhood: Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis
Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Undercar: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Tools & Products

Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid From Champion Oil

The company says it reduces temperatures and delivers consistent steering response in competition applications.
Champion Oil, a PLZ Aeroscience Company and a recognized leader in racing and specialty lubricants, now offers Champion Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid, Part #4370H.

“Racing power steering fluid (PSF) is an essential part of keeping race cars at peak performance. A top tier power steering fluid like Champion’s part #4370H ensures the hoses, pistons, valves, and power steering pump work optimally and not start to deteriorate,” stated Karl Dedolph of Champion Oil.  

According to the company, Champion Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid reduces temperatures and delivers consistent steering response in competition applications. It has exceptional low temperature flow that reduces initial drag on the power steering pump. Its robust formulation is a full-synthetic fluid that provides improved thermal stability for less pressure drop as temperatures rise. It also offers high temperature foam resistance for better cooling and improved steering precision, the company says.

“Champion’s Racing PSF is a hydraulic fluid used in the steering system to create a hydraulic link between the steering wheel and the front wheels. It decreases the amount of effort required to turn the wheels,” said Dedolph. “It also lubricates the moving parts within the steering system. It suppresses foaming and prevents corrosion in the power steering gear and steering pump, which keeps performance vehicles in circle track, road racing, off-road, asphalt, drifting, autocross, etc. working optimally.” 

Champion’s Racing PSF meets or exceeds all specification standards that are requirements for viscosity, detergents, additives and other components of this type of fluid. It is specifically engineered for racing applications. 

“A good maintenance practice for racers is to inspect the power steering fluid occasionally, it should maintain its color. If it’s dark, that’s a sign it’s time to change it. If you see any dirt, debris, or sludge in the power steering fluid, it’s time for the system to be flushed. If you hear some sort of noise when the wheel is turned or see some leaks, that may be another sign it’s time to change the fluid,” Dedolph added.  

