Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid From Champion Oil

Champion Oil, a PLZ Aeroscience Company and a recognized leader in racing and specialty lubricants, now offers Champion Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid, Part #4370H.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“Racing power steering fluid (PSF) is an essential part of keeping race cars at peak performance. A top tier power steering fluid like Champion’s part #4370H ensures the hoses, pistons, valves, and power steering pump work optimally and not start to deteriorate,” stated Karl Dedolph of Champion Oil. According to the company, Champion Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid reduces temperatures and delivers consistent steering response in competition applications. It has exceptional low temperature flow that reduces initial drag on the power steering pump. Its robust formulation is a full-synthetic fluid that provides improved thermal stability for less pressure drop as temperatures rise. It also offers high temperature foam resistance for better cooling and improved steering precision, the company says.

Advertisement

“Champion’s Racing PSF is a hydraulic fluid used in the steering system to create a hydraulic link between the steering wheel and the front wheels. It decreases the amount of effort required to turn the wheels,” said Dedolph. “It also lubricates the moving parts within the steering system. It suppresses foaming and prevents corrosion in the power steering gear and steering pump, which keeps performance vehicles in circle track, road racing, off-road, asphalt, drifting, autocross, etc. working optimally.” Champion’s Racing PSF meets or exceeds all specification standards that are requirements for viscosity, detergents, additives and other components of this type of fluid. It is specifically engineered for racing applications.

Advertisement