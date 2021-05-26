 Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place

on

Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles

on

Knipex Improves Chrome Pliers Wrench

on

MaXpeedingRods Revamps Turbo Offerings
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Replace All Timing-Chain Components At The Same Time Video
play

VIDEO: Replace All Timing-Chain Components At The Same Time

VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant Video
play

VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place

Use the tool to accurately line up and hold cams for proper timing chain alignment on Honda K-Series engines.
Advertisement
 

on

The Camshaft Lock Tool for Honda (37950) from Lisle Corp. accurately lines up and holds cams for proper timing chain alignment on Honda K-Series engines.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To use this tool, insert the pins into the camshaft pulse plates to lock the cams in place on K20 and K24 engines found on Honda and Acura applications such as Civic, Accord/Integra, CRV/RSX, Odyssey and Element.

For more info: lislecorp.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Next Gen Snap-on DMM Features Bigger Screen, Backlight Choices

Products: New NRS Brake Pads Help Stop Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona EVs

Products: Blaster Ignition Coils for Ford Shelby Engines

Products: Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician