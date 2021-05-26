Lisle’s Camshaft Tool Locks Cams in Place

The Camshaft Lock Tool for Honda (37950) from Lisle Corp. accurately lines up and holds cams for proper timing chain alignment on Honda K-Series engines.

Click Here to Read More

To use this tool, insert the pins into the camshaft pulse plates to lock the cams in place on K20 and K24 engines found on Honda and Acura applications such as Civic, Accord/Integra, CRV/RSX, Odyssey and Element.

For more info: lislecorp.com