Milwaukee Introduces New Right Angle Impact Wrench

By harnessing the portable productivity, performance and run-time of M12 FUEL technology, Milwaukee Tool introduces powerful right angle impact wrenches – the M12 FUEL Right Angle Impact Wrenches. These new Right Angle Impact Wrenches feature a brushless motor that delivers up to 220 ft-lbs. of torque.

“When completing applications that allow limited access, professionals are limited to using pneumatic or brushed-motor right angle impacts. However, the limited portability and torque associated with these solutions has been a frustration for these users,” said Eric Rusch, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “Due to our extensive research with users on the jobsite and in the shop, we saw an opportunity to create a cordless solution that not only boasts the benefits of no compressors, hoses and routine maintenance, but is also equipped with a low-profile design and higher torque to tackle these types of applications.”

Available in 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. sizes, the new M12 FUEL Right Angle Impact Wrenches are equipped with a long body profile and provide more access and ultimate control in hard to reach applications. The low-profile head of only 2.8-in. in length easily fits into tight spaces and allows users to be more productive, decreasing the need for socket extensions commonly used with pistol-grip impact tools.

The M12 FUEL Right Angle Impacts’ POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers up to 220 ft-lbs. of torque, removing stubborn bolts and fasteners. When paired with Milwaukee’s REDLINK Intelligence and REDLITHIUM CP2.0 Battery Pack, the Right Angle Impacts have the power and speed to tackle various applications without dips in performance.