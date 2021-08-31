 New Multi-Size Tubing Straightener for Fluid Line Repairs -
Tools & Products

New Multi-Size Tubing Straightener for Fluid Line Repairs

S.U.R.&R.’s TS224 straightens both 3/16 in. and 1/4 in. tubing; great for technicians and DIY users alike.
S.U.R.&R., the vehicle fluid line repair division of Husky Corporation, is adding the TS224 Multi-Size 
Tubing Straightener to its line of specialty tools that are popular with vehicle service professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike. 

The handheld TS224 straightens 3/16 in. and 1/4 in. tubing with the flip of a convenient thumb-size selector, then slide the tubing through the straightener to eliminate curves or bends. It is a great solution for creating long and consistently straight lines from bulk tubing coils. The TS224 can be used in a vise or on the vehicle thanks to a compact design that makes the tool easy to grip and control.

“We are always looking for ways which allow line repair or replacement projects to be completed easier, both for vehicle technicians and DIY users,” said S.U.R.&R. National Sales Manager Bob Joy. “The TS224 will deliver professional quality brake line straightening that will save time and money.”

The TS224 works well with S.U.R.&R. UltraBEND flexible brake line tubing and Max Flex Alloy tubing coils or bundles.

For more info: surrauto.com

