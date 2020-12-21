Rein Automotive Coolant Hoses For Ford Transit Connect

CRP Automotive ( crpautomotive.com ), a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, offers a range of Rein Automotive coolant hoses for direct OE replacement on 2010-2013 Ford Transit Connect models. These are the same hoses manufactured by the OEM and are identical to the OE hose.

CRP Automotive offers eight SKUs within its coolant hose program for Ford Transit Connect vehicles, delivering applications for over 150,000 VIO in the U.S. and Canada.

The complete Rein Automotive coolant hose program includes radiator hoses, engine coolant hoses, heater hoses and a variety of other hoses found inside the engine bay of today’s more technologically complex vehicles. The hoses include all of the branches, clamps, and quick connect fittings needed to complete the job efficiently, making them an ideal solution for technicians.

Easy Online Lookup

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites, www.reinautomotive.com, or Show Me the Parts, www.showmetheparts.com/crp/.

For additional information, visit: www.crpautomotive.com