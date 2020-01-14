Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Flipmate

Streamlight Inc. has launched the compact and powerful FlipMate, a USB rechargeable light with a blade that rotates 270 degrees on its body to provide area lighting as well as color matching. Offering four lighting options, the new light delivers up to 500 lumens.

The FlipMate includes cool white LEDs for bright area illumination and High Color Rendering Index (CRI) LEDs with Streamlight’s proprietary Color-Rite technology for automotive and industrial color matching applications. The light can stand on its tail-end with the light bar angled in any position. Its weighted base includes magnets for attaching the flashlight to metal surfaces for task-specific lighting. A handy folding hook to hang the light as a cordless drop light is also provided for added versatility.

“The FlipMate gives auto technicians and industrial workers two lights in one — area lighting to illuminate large areas anywhere on a vehicle, as well as color matching to identify differences in wiring, or in paint colors for detailing and painting jobs,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It also features the convenience and cost savings of USB rechargeability.”

Featuring the latest in power LED technology, the FlipMate uses cool white LEDs to deliver 500 lumens on the high setting and 250 lumens on low, with run times of 2.5 and 5.75 hours, respectively. The light’s High CRI LEDs offer 400 lumens on high with a 2.5 hour run time; on low, they provide 200 lumens with a 6-hour run time.

The FlipMate uses a lithium ion 3800 mAh cell battery, which can be recharged via a USB cord; charge times vary depending on the USB source’s voltage. The light can also be recharged in 4.5 hours with an AC wall charger. The light is made from nylon and aluminum construction with a replaceable polycarbonate lens that is gasket-sealed.