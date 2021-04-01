Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

Valvoline Inc. has launched Valvoline Full Synthetic Extended Protection motor oil, Valvoline’s most premium motor oil, it was shown in rigorous Valvoline engine lab testing to be 10 times stronger against oil breakdown and provide 50 percent better protection against engine wear than current industry standards.

To celebrate this launch, Valvoline’s eSports partner, Kligerman Sport, will feature special paint schemes on its two cars competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with drivers Isaac Gann and Bob Bryant. The eSports team is owned by Parker Kligerman – seasoned racer, NBC Sports personality and host of entertainment car show “Proving Grounds.” Fans will see unique paint scheme designs inspired by the gold packaging of Valvoline Extended Protection during five eNASCAR Coke Series races, specifically Autoclub, March 30; Richmond, April 13; Kansas, April 27; COTA, May 18; and Charlotte, May 25.

“A vehicle is a big investment,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “Extended Protection’s premium formulation helps extend the life of the engine so that people can enjoy their vehicle for years to come.”

Extended Protection provides superior protection for every engine on the road today, attacking the main causes of engine failure while maximizing engine performance, minimizing sludge and deposits and keeping engines running like new, the company explained.

Additionally, the product exceeds the latest engine oil specifications (API, SP, ILSAC, GF-6 and GM dexos1) and is enhanced with a targeted booster to provide additional detergency, thermal stability and turbocharger protection. Extended Protection also protects against Low Speed, Pre-Ignition (LSPI), an issue common in gasoline direct injection engines.