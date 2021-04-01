 Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

on

Champion Offers API FA-4 Diesel Oil For Fleets, Private-Label

on

S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool

on

Streamlight Updates Stinger for Better Grip
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Champion Engine Builder Steve Morris Explains Pushrods Video
play

VIDEO: Champion Engine Builder Steve Morris Explains Pushrods

VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues Video
play

VIDEO: Solving Tire Vibration Issues

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

The online training courses were produced by the technical experts from the company’s LuK and FAG product brands.

Meter Usage & Electrical Courses

Meter Usage & Electrical

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Advertisement

Trending Now

Schooling On Tooling

Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power

Underhood: Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Variable Valve Timing

Featured: Variable Valve Timing
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

To celebrate this launch, Valvoline eSports partner, Kligerman Sport, will feature special paint schemes in upcoming races.
Advertisement
 

on

Valvoline Inc. has launched Valvoline Full Synthetic Extended Protection motor oil, Valvoline’s most premium motor oil, it was shown in rigorous Valvoline engine lab testing to be 10 times stronger against oil breakdown and provide 50 percent better protection against engine wear than current industry standards.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To celebrate this launch, Valvoline’s eSports partner, Kligerman Sport, will feature special paint schemes on its two cars competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with drivers Isaac Gann and Bob Bryant. The eSports team is owned by Parker Kligerman – seasoned racer, NBC Sports personality and host of entertainment car show “Proving Grounds.” Fans will see unique paint scheme designs inspired by the gold packaging of Valvoline Extended Protection during five eNASCAR Coke Series races, specifically Autoclub, March 30; Richmond, April 13; Kansas, April 27; COTA, May 18; and Charlotte, May 25. 

“A vehicle is a big investment,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “Extended Protection’s premium formulation helps extend the life of the engine so that people can enjoy their vehicle for years to come.” 

Extended Protection provides superior protection for every engine on the road today, attacking the main causes of engine failure while maximizing engine performance, minimizing sludge and deposits and keeping engines running like new, the company explained.

Additionally, the product exceeds the latest engine oil specifications (API, SP, ILSAC, GF-6 and GM dexos1) and is enhanced with a targeted booster to provide additional detergency, thermal stability and turbocharger protection. Extended Protection also protects against Low Speed, Pre-Ignition (LSPI), an issue common in gasoline direct injection engines.about:blank

Advertisement

To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician