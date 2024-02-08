Valvoline Inc. Opens Its 1000th Franchise Location

Valvoline Inc. has opened its 1000th franchise-operated location under its Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands. The new store, operated by Quality Automotive Services, LLC (QAS), marks a notable achievement for the company.

Valvoline President and CEO Lori Flees expressed pride in reaching this milestone, acknowledging the role played by franchise partners and the Valvoline team in driving growth.

The 1000th location, in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a three-bay service center operated by QAS, adding to its portfolio of 166 Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations across 13 states. Information regarding services, wait times and operating hours for the new location can be accessed on vioc.com.

QAS CEO Matt McKeown expressed excitement about the milestone and anticipated continued collaboration in providing automotive preventive services to communities.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change recently earned recognition in automotive preventive maintenance service providers on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 2024 list. The addition of the 1000th franchise location brings the total number of system-wide stores to nearly 1,900 retail locations. The company aims to further expand its network, with 38 new stores added in the first quarter of Valvoline’s 2024 fiscal year, progressing towards its target of over 3,500 locations.