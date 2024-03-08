 Valvoline Celebrates Female Service Center Employees

Valvoline Celebrates Female Service Center Employees

Valvoline is launching a social media campaign led by its female experts who are sharing automotive preventive maintenance tips to promote accessible vehicle care for all.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Valvoline Inc. announced it is working to redefine the vehicle care experience and that it is excited to share important automotive preventive maintenance tips during Women’s History Month. The company says that in research studies, women have expressed an uneasiness when approaching vehicle service and general dissatisfaction with a lack of accessible, straightforward maintenance knowledge in the broader automotive care industry. As women make up more than half of all drivers in the United States, Valvoline is taking steps to increase their vehicle care confidence.

“Many women worry they do not have enough familiarity with automotive care to make informed decisions on what their vehicle needs when they take it in to be serviced,” said Laura Carpenter, Valvoline’s chief customer officer. “In fact, at Valvoline, we have coined this as ‘oil change-xiety’ – that anxious feeling you get when your routine maintenance light comes on,” Carpenter added. “We believe much of this feeling may stem from a lack of awareness about routine automotive care. Women’s History Month is the perfect opportunity for our female technicians to help empower women, and all customers, with automotive preventive maintenance tips that we hope will ensure everyone can approach their vehicle care with confidence,” Carpenter concluded.

The three tips Valvoline is sharing throughout Women’s History Month include:

  • When It’s Time to Change an Air Filter: Air filters get dirty and over time, a clogged air filter restricts air flow to the engine. This can result in poor acceleration and poor overall vehicle performance.
  • When to Have Tires Rotated: Rotating tires isn’t necessary with every oil change. However, regular tire rotations help keep tire tread even, which extends the life of tires.
  • What a Fuel System Cleaning Is: A fuel system cleaning removes dirt and deposits that build up over time. Performing a fuel system cleaning according to a vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation helps restore power and efficiency and can also improve fuel economy.

“I have been in the automotive industry for more than 20 years,” said Sandra Bonge, market manager of valvoline’s Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas retail service centers. “I have always loved working on vehicles, and I want all customers – especially women – to feel confident when they come into Valvoline for an oil change or any other routine maintenance, and know they can count on us for quick, easy and trusted service.”

More information about Valvoline’s Women’s History Month car care tips can be found on the company’s InstagramFacebook, and LinkedIn pages throughout March.

