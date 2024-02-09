Valvoline Global to Debut Ad During Super Bowl Pre-Game

Valvoline Global Operations announced an ad for its motor oil Restore & Protect will air during the pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LVIII. During a 30-second commercial on Sunday, Feb. 11, the company will showcase the Restore & Protect motor oil between 5-and 5:30 p.m. EST.

Earlier this month, Valvoline Global announced the global launch of the premium full synthetic motor oil, which removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage, the company said.

This latest addition to the Valvoline product portfolio is a paradigm shift in motor oil performance and challenges traditional thinking about the category, according to the company. With a history steeped in trust and innovation, Valvoline has consistently been at the forefront of the automotive lubricant category.

Restore & Protect, with its revolutionary technology and unparalleled benefits, marks another milestone in a legacy of firsts that spans more than 150 years.