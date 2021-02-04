Video
Video

VIDEO: ASE G1 Prep For Fuel Pump Failure Inspections

 

on

Parts like the fuel cap, fuel filter and other components can cause premature failure. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Fuel Pumps rarely fail on their own. Parts like the fuel cap, fuel filter and other components can cause the premature failure of the pump. In this video, you will learn why inspection of the total fuel system can prevent a failure of a replacement pump.

This video is sponsored by Carter.

