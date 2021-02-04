Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
VIDEO: ASE G1 Prep For Fuel Pump Failure Inspections
Parts like the fuel cap, fuel filter and other components can cause premature failure.
Fuel Pumps rarely fail on their own. Parts like the fuel cap, fuel filter and other components can cause the premature failure of the pump. In this video, you will learn why inspection of the total fuel system can prevent a failure of a replacement pump.
