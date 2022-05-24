 VW Intake Manifold
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VW Intake Manifold

on

Hyundai Brake Caliper Fluid Inspection

on

Hard Parts Hunting

on

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Understanding Today's Oil Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding Today's Oil Filters (VIDEO)

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO) Video
play

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Training: Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream
Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors

Training: Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors
The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

Tools & Products: The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

News: Six Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

VW Intake Manifold

Some owners of VWs & Audis have experienced performance or drivability concerns tied to faulty intake manifolds.
Advertisement
 

on

Many owners of TSI-equipped VWs and Audis have experienced performance or drivability concerns which include poor idle, power loss, random cylinder misfires, and an illuminated check engine light with a P2015 code. These symptoms are most commonly tied to faulty intake manifolds, but what exactly is it that fails?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Construction

The intake manifold is composed of two polyamide shells which are plastic-welded together. Trough-shaped flaps, also known as tumble valves, can be found inside each intake port (Figure 1). A potentiometer is used to measure the flap position (Intake Manifold Runner Position Sensor G336). The flaps are closed when the engine is not running, and will open once certain running criteria have been met.

Thanks to their shape, as well as their arrangement in the intake port, the airflow is improved when the flaps are in the open position. When they are closed, they cause the air to tumble, or swirl, into the combustion chamber (Figure 2).

So, why would we want the air to tumble or swirl? We all know that a football will travel farther and straighter with a spiral; the same goes for air flowing through the manifold. Tumbling air offers a number of advantages, but only at certain engine speeds and load conditions. This is why the valves need to be able to open and close based on driving conditions and other criteria.

Tumble Valve Operation

Vacuum is applied to the actuator to cycle the tumble valves open or closed. Herein lies the weak point of the system – the plastic linkage. If the flaps were to become stuck due to carbon buildup, then the plastic linkage could easily bind up and snap. This linkage is not serviceable separately, so the entire manifold needs to be replaced. These issues were so common that later production units were revised with more robust linkage to resist breakage (Figure 2).

Advertisement

Tumble valves (Figure 3) were first used in FSI engines to actively switch between two modes of operation: Stratified charge operation and homogeneous operation. FSI and TSI engines use the tumble valves to switch from a stratified charge operation in the part-throttle range and a homogeneous air/fuel mixture in the full-throttle range. The ability to switch between these two modes helps to optimize the engine operation throughout the rev range while maximizing power and efficiency (Figure 4).

Tips & Tricks

Start with your normal diagnostic process. If you see a P2015 code in the ECM, or another code pertaining to the tumble valve/runner flaps, remove the air box to access to the side of the intake manifold. Remove the vacuum hose from the actuator and try to cycle the linkage by hand. If you can’t move the linkage by hand, it’s time to remove the intake manifold and look for carbon buildup inside (Figure 5).

 The manifold will also need to be replaced if you find that the linkage has broken off, or if the cam inside the manifold has snapped off (Figure 6).

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Undercar: Hydraulic Power Steering Service Opportunities

Automotive: BMW Electric Water Pump Replacement

Underhood: Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician