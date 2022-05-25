 Watch Now: LED Lighting
Tags

Training

LED Lighting – What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

Andrew Markel discusses LED lighting and answers questions from students at Bullard-Havens Technical High School.

on

LED lighting has become common for both original and aftermarket applications. No matter if the light is on the latest EV or a classic resto-mod, LED lights always make more lumens with less power. But, with less power typically comes less resistance. In this one-hour livestream, Andrew Markel of Babcox Media’s Shop Owner brands covered how to troubleshoot LED lighting systems and retrofit LED lights into incandescent applications.  

The questions answered in this livestream include, but are not limited to:

  • How can you use a multimeter to measure the resistance, polarity and draw of a lighting circuit?
  • Can you convert a headlight assembly to LED lights?
  • What are the options for sealed beam headlight applications?
  • What is a ballast resistor, and how is it different from a standard resistor?
  • How do you wire LED lights?
  • Which LED lights are legal?

Classes from the Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, CT also joined in to ask the experts questions live.

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing.

