 Watch Now: Engine Building 102

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Training

Watch Now: Engine Building 102

Watch Doug Kaufman and Andrew Markel in yesterday's Summit Racing livestream recording.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

We’ve talked about the business of the engine – where the hard work gets done and the power is transferred to the drivetrain. But where does the power come from?

Related Articles

The heavy duty parts in the rotating assembly are balanced by the precision in the engine’s valvetrain and in this free, live event, experts from Tomorrow’s Technician explained just what makes up the upper part of the engine. Topics discussed included:

• The four parts of the 4-stroke process – what they mean, what they do, how they happen
• The path of the combustion process
• Different types of induction
• Carburetor or fuel injection?
• Different types of cylinder heads: LS, Hemi, flathead, etc.
• What’s in the valvetrain?
• Fuel quality/oil quality

In addition, live questions were fielded from attendees during the session.

You May Also Like

Training

Watch Now: Custom Wheel & Tire Packages and TPMS

Watch Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing expert cover what it takes to spec TPMS sensors for a custom wheel & tire package.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

In a one-hour LiveStream sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel cover what it takes to spec TPMS sensors for a custom wheel and tire package. The session will cover building a recipe for building a package that take will retains TPMS functionality and optimizes the system for increased load capacity and wheel diameter. 

Read Full Article

More Training Posts
Livestream On Demand: Custom Wheel & Tire Packages and TPMS

Join Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing for a one-hour livestream on January 26 at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Register to Attend the Summit Racing Livestream

The power steering diagnostics livestream will take place on Dec. 16 at 1pm EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Power Steering Diagnostics Livestream

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing Equipment experts for a one-hour livestream today at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Big Brake Kits And Braking Physics (VIDEO)

In this one hour livestream, Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing explored the physics of braking.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Engine Building 102 – Building The Perfect Top End

Join Doug Kaufman and the experts at Summit Racing for a livestream on November 29 at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ICYMI: Painting The First Car Livecast

Watch the experts cover what it takes to paint your first vehicle and how you can apply that experience to your future.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Read The August Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

The easy-to-view Summit Racing special edition digital magazine is available to read and download for free.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Read The April Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

The easy-to-view Summit Racing special edition digital magazine is available to read and download for free.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff