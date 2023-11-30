Watch Now: Engine Building 102

We’ve talked about the business of the engine – where the hard work gets done and the power is transferred to the drivetrain. But where does the power come from?

The heavy duty parts in the rotating assembly are balanced by the precision in the engine’s valvetrain and in this free, live event, experts from Tomorrow’s Technician explained just what makes up the upper part of the engine. Topics discussed included:

• The four parts of the 4-stroke process – what they mean, what they do, how they happen

• The path of the combustion process

• Different types of induction

• Carburetor or fuel injection?

• Different types of cylinder heads: LS, Hemi, flathead, etc.

• What’s in the valvetrain?

• Fuel quality/oil quality

In addition, live questions were fielded from attendees during the session.