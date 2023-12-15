WATCH NOW: Batteries and Alternators

When students first deal with a battery or alternator replacement, they can be overwhelmed with numbers. Amps, volts and watts can be challenging when diagnosing a no-charge or no-start condition. In a one-hour LiveStream, experts from Summit Racing and Tomorrow’s Technician explained how the math and parts work together to start, charge and power a car or truck.
Topics covered:
-Battery ratings for amps and reserve capacity.
-Alternator amp ratings.
-Calculating the correct size alternator for a project car.
-Battery and charging system sensors.
-System voltages for modern vehicles.
-How to properly connect accessories to a modern electrical system.
This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment