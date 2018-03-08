Tools/Pick
Mayhew Tools Offers 4-Piece Hook And Pick Set

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Mayhew Tools has released the 4 Piece ProGrip Hook & Pick Set (Part No. 13094) for applications such as removing seals, o-rings, cotter pins, clamps, gaskets, and washers.

The set includes 4 individual picks: a straight pick, hook pick, 90° bend pick, and dual angle pick.

The set is made in the USA and each pick features an ergonomically designed and patented ProGrip handle made of Polypropylene with an over-molded Thermoplastic Elastomer soft grip.

According to Mayhew, the handle’s two ribs around its neck allow for maximum transfer of torque from the hand to the tool and a slip-free grip. The company adds that the rounded end reducing friction and hand fatigue.

The hook and pick tools are manufactured from larger alloy steel shank for use in heavy duty applications and a black oxide finish deters rust. That tools are backed by a lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit mayhew.com.

