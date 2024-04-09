 ZF Expands SACHS CDC Shock Line for U.S., Canada

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

ZF Expands SACHS CDC Shock Line for U.S., Canada

The release expands ZF’s line by more than 70 percent, reflecting growing demand for advanced damping technology in the aftermarket.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

ZF Aftermarket announced the launch of 33 new part numbers in March for SACHS Continuous Damping Control (CDC) shock absorbers for approximately 1.6 million passenger vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada (USC). The new products expand ZF’s line of SACHS CDC shock absorbers by more than 70 percent, reflecting growing demand for advanced damping technology in the aftermarket, according to ZF.

Related Articles

The CDC part numbers cover a variety of BMW and Audi models, among others. The CDC electronic damper system has been in large-scale original equipment production since the mid-2000s and is offered for many vehicles, from luxury cars to SUVs to compact cars. ZF said it has produced more than 35 million CDC dampers globally and plans to release additional CDC part numbers in the USC region throughout 2024.

“Demand for continuous damping control shocks is skyrocketing in the USC aftermarket, so we’re very excited to deliver more of this advanced damping technology to our customers, and to continue building the SACHS CDC product line,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket, USC for ZF Aftermarket.

You May Also Like

News

Continental Celebrates Expansion in South Carolina

The 90,000-square-foot-building has capacity for 350 employees and is designed and built for future expansion potential.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Continental Tire the Americas (Continental) officially opened a new sustainably designed facility in Fort Mill, S.C., on March 21, with local and state officials, key building project representatives and corporate social responsibility partners, the company said. The 90,000-square-foot-building, which sits on 33 acres in northern Lancaster County, has capacity for 350 employees and is designed and built for future expansion potential.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Dana to Participate in Easter Jeep Safari 2024

The event will take place in Moab, Utah, March 23-31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MEMA Applauds EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Emission Standards

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket Releases 80 New Parts

The latest additions expand coverage to more than 5 million vehicles in operation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Schaeffler Highlights ESG Progress in 2023 Sustainability Report

Schaeffler is currently focusing on seven key ESG goals in the implementation of its sustainability strategy.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Sun Auto Acquires Carrollton Complete Automotive

Sun Auto said the acquisition will help with its expansion across Texas.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NexaMotion Group Opens New Arch Auto Parts Store

The new store in Plainview, New York, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bendix Surpasses Worker Safety Goals

Bendix says its Total Case Improvement Rate improved since 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ Petition

The petition expands consumer access to vehicle operational, diagnostic and telematics data.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff