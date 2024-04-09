ZF Expands SACHS CDC Shock Line for U.S., Canada

ZF Aftermarket announced the launch of 33 new part numbers in March for SACHS Continuous Damping Control (CDC) shock absorbers for approximately 1.6 million passenger vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada (USC). The new products expand ZF’s line of SACHS CDC shock absorbers by more than 70 percent, reflecting growing demand for advanced damping technology in the aftermarket, according to ZF.

The CDC part numbers cover a variety of BMW and Audi models, among others. The CDC electronic damper system has been in large-scale original equipment production since the mid-2000s and is offered for many vehicles, from luxury cars to SUVs to compact cars. ZF said it has produced more than 35 million CDC dampers globally and plans to release additional CDC part numbers in the USC region throughout 2024.

“Demand for continuous damping control shocks is skyrocketing in the USC aftermarket, so we’re very excited to deliver more of this advanced damping technology to our customers, and to continue building the SACHS CDC product line,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket, USC for ZF Aftermarket.