 ASE Education Foundation Partners on 10 Training Scholarships

10 instructors were chosen to attend a five-day, hands-on training session at the Navistar OEM training center in Woodridge, IL.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The ASE Education Foundation, International Truck and IC Bus have partnered to provide what they said is a unique training opportunity for 10 outstanding instructors from ASE-accredited post-secondary medium/heavy truck training programs.

The following instructors were chosen to attend a five-day, hands-on training session at the Navistar OEM state-of-the-art training center in Woodridge, Illinois, and received a $1,000 scholarship to underwrite travel expenses.

  • Nathan Berry, University of Alaska Anchorage
  • Wayne Carpenter, Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan
  • Brad Conklin, Pennsylvania College of Technology
  • Justin Conway, Lehigh Career and Technical Institute
  • Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College
  • Shannon McCarty, Ashland Community and Technical College
  • Chad Parsons, Laramie County Community College
  • Joe Valora, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
  • Brad Wake, Francis Tuttle Tech Center
  • Lane Yarbrough, East Mississippi Community College

To be eligible for the scholarships, instructors had to be nominated by their supervisors and submit an application, explaining how their program a

