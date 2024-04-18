ASE Education Foundation Partners on 10 Training Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation, International Truck and IC Bus have partnered to provide what they said is a unique training opportunity for 10 outstanding instructors from ASE-accredited post-secondary medium/heavy truck training programs.
The following instructors were chosen to attend a five-day, hands-on training session at the Navistar OEM state-of-the-art training center in Woodridge, Illinois, and received a $1,000 scholarship to underwrite travel expenses.
- Nathan Berry, University of Alaska Anchorage
- Wayne Carpenter, Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan
- Brad Conklin, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Justin Conway, Lehigh Career and Technical Institute
- Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College
- Shannon McCarty, Ashland Community and Technical College
- Chad Parsons, Laramie County Community College
- Joe Valora, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
- Brad Wake, Francis Tuttle Tech Center
- Lane Yarbrough, East Mississippi Community College
To be eligible for the scholarships, instructors had to be nominated by their supervisors and submit an application, explaining how their program a