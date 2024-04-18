ASE Education Foundation Partners on 10 Training Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation, International Truck and IC Bus have partnered to provide what they said is a unique training opportunity for 10 outstanding instructors from ASE-accredited post-secondary medium/heavy truck training programs.

The following instructors were chosen to attend a five-day, hands-on training session at the Navistar OEM state-of-the-art training center in Woodridge, Illinois, and received a $1,000 scholarship to underwrite travel expenses.

Nathan Berry, University of Alaska Anchorage

Wayne Carpenter, Auto/Diesel Institute of Michigan

Brad Conklin, Pennsylvania College of Technology

Justin Conway, Lehigh Career and Technical Institute

Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College

Shannon McCarty, Ashland Community and Technical College

Chad Parsons, Laramie County Community College

Joe Valora, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

Brad Wake, Francis Tuttle Tech Center

Lane Yarbrough, East Mississippi Community College

To be eligible for the scholarships, instructors had to be nominated by their supervisors and submit an application, explaining how their program a