 ContiConnect Lite to Allow Digital Tire Management for OTR tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

ContiConnect Lite to Allow Digital Tire Management for OTR tires

Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers monitor the condition of their tires via bluetooth.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Continental launched ContiConnect Lite, a new version of its digital tire management app, which the company said creates a bridge between tire sensors and professional tire management and offers a free-of-charge gateway to selected ContiConnect features. Continental said it can also now be used on tires with an integrated Gen2 sensor. Since this year, Continental has been delivering its off-the-road (OTR) radial tires with a bluetooth-enabled sensor. In addition to OTR tires, Continental said it also offers digital tire management to its truck tire customers.

Related Articles

“Digital tire management contributes to greater safety, efficiency and sustainability, especially in the areas of earthmoving, agriculture and at ports”, Martijn Oosterbaan, head of product management at Continental Specialty Tires, said. “Thanks to a bluetooth-enabled sensor, the tire data can be read directly via smartphone. This makes access to digital tire management particularly easy.”

According to Continental, the requirements for specialty tires are particularly high. They are designed for high-performance vehicles and are used, for example, on loaders, tractors and port and terminal vehicles. Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers to monitor the condition of their tires. 

“Our offering is suited to smaller fleet customers, such as those at recycling centers, asphalt mixing plants and container handling facilities,” Oosterbaan said. “Drivers or fleet managers simply self-register themselves via Smartphone.” 

Continental said users can then modify the vehicle and connect their vehicles via bluetooth with the sensor inside the tire and access a limited version of the ContiConnect app. In total, three users can be registered free of charge. If there is a change in tire pressure or temperature, drivers are immediately informed via push notification.

According to the manufacturer, with its factory-installed Gen2-sensors in specialty tires, it continues to drive forward the digitalization of fleets. For example, its EM-Master and LD-master product lines are available for construction machines and loaders, its ContainerMaster Radial product line for large forklifts and reach stackers in port terminal operations and its VF TractorMaster Hybrid for tractors. Continental added digital tire management helps to achieve maximum service life, which reduces the total cost of ownership and promotes sustainable use of materials.

You May Also Like

News

NexaMotion Group Opens New Arch Auto Parts Store

The new store in Plainview, New York, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced the opening of its newest Arch Auto Parts store in Plainview, New York. The new store, opened on March 16, 2024, and located at 125 Newtown Road, is the company’s fourth location in Nassau County.

Arch Auto Parts is New York’s neighborhood auto parts supplier in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County. The Plainview location is the company’s 22nd store and will be the first Arch Auto Parts location to have both general repair and transmission products under one roof, according to NMG.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bendix Surpasses Worker Safety Goals

Bendix says its Total Case Improvement Rate improved since 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ Petition

The petition expands consumer access to vehicle operational, diagnostic and telematics data.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Rislone ‘DEF Crystal Clean’ Clears P20EE Codes

The product scrubs away crystal contaminants from the selective catalytic reduction systems of diesel cars, trucks and SUVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video

The goal is to emphasize the need for federal REPAIR Act legislation, according to the Auto Care Association.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

ATP Expands Graywerks Line of Harmonic Balancers

This expansion increases coverage by 25 million vehicles for popular makes and models that are growing in demand.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
SMP Announces New Oil Filter Housing Kits

The kits feature multiple design improvements to prevent leaks, according to SMP.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Continue Partnership

Goodguys is one of many industry relationships the foundation has developed to help solve the technician shortage.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NTK Technologies Announces Merger into Niterra North America

The merger will take effect on April 1, and NTK Technologies will begin operating under Niterra North America Inc.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff