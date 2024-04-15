 Women In Auto Care Introduces ‘Women of the World’

Women In Auto Care Introduces ‘Women of the World’

The event will take place the first Wednesday of every month beginning in May.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Women in Auto Care is introducing its revamped Connection Circle, Women of the World. The event will take place the first Wednesday of every month beginning in May. 

“Join Dunya and Ellonyia as they host this engaging connection circle to discuss ways in which women can strengthen their visibility and amplify their roles within the automotive industry! The goal of this connection circle is to break barriers and challenge global stereotypes,” the announcement on LinkedIn said.

The goal is to unite women from every corner of the globe to inspire, support, and network. Together, we’ll amplify voices, break barriers, and forge meaningful connections, Women in Auto Care posted.

The first event will take place on May 1at 12 p.m. CST.

