Alliance Welcomes The Gandia Group as Newest Auto Value Member

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., announced the Gandia Group in Puerto Rico as the newest Auto Value Latin America Shareholder, effective March 1, 2024.

The Gandia Group is a full line distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They have a main distribution center along with 22 retail locations that go to market a Centropiezas Plus – Los Duros En Piezas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gandia to the Alliance!” said JC Washbish, president of the Alliance. “Gandia has been a successful aftermarket distributor throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for quite some time, and they will immediately take advantage of some of the Alliance’s industry leading information technology solutions and program offerings to continue their success. Our group is very happy to add this important new shareholder, the first in this area of the continent, they bring a lot of experience and leadership on the island, enhancing the Auto Value footprint in the region.”

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Alliance and extremely grateful for their support and vote of confidence in our business. Any successful industry leader needs strong strategic partners by their side, and we look forward to growing in the automotive aftermarket business alongside our new Alliance partners,” said Roberto Gandia Sr., CEO and president of Gandia Group. “To us, this acceptance not only marks a milestone as the first Puerto Rican enterprise to be welcomed to join, but also an opportunity to collaborate on the strategy, vision and technology that will propel us all forward.”

Gandia Group was founded in 1983 by Jorge Gandia Sr. as a single location with three employees and three motivated siblings determined to grow their father’s business. Today, the business is still family owned and currently operated by Roberto Gandia Sr., CEO; his son, Roberto Gandia Jr., vice president; and Roberto Sr.’s daughter, Nicole Gonzalez, marketing manager; as well as his nephew Javier Gandia, operations manager.