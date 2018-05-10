Snap-on Offers New Tool Storage Drawer Designs

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Snap-on KMP1163 Masters Series 72″ Roll Cabs are now available with a SpeeDrawer for organizing loose fasteners, parts and tools.

Thee tool storage unit features built-in, color-matching dividers that can be arranged to fit individual needs in a roomy 2″ tall drawer. Units also come with a dedicated PowerDrawer that has a staggered, five-outlet, two USB port strip to charge power tool batteries and personal electronics. Snap-on has added numerous color combinations to its trend-setting tool storage roll cabs.

