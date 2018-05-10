Tools/Tool Storage
Snap-on Offers New Tool Storage Drawer Designs

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

Snap-on KMP1163 Masters Series 72″ Roll Cabs are now available with a SpeeDrawer for organizing loose fasteners, parts and tools.

Thee tool storage unit features built-in, color-matching dividers that can be arranged to fit individual needs in a roomy 2″ tall drawer. Units also come with a dedicated PowerDrawer that has a staggered, five-outlet, two USB port strip to charge power tool batteries and personal electronics. Snap-on has added numerous color combinations to its trend-setting tool storage roll cabs.

