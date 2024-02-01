2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Got a question for you. Ever seen a water pump that looks like this, this, or even this? Well, those little pock marks, it's not a metal eating worm. It's actually cavitation and it's a very destructive force inside the engine. So how do you prevent that? Well, here's an explanation that you may get, and it's also a cool party trick. So if I took this beer bottle, took off the cap, and then struck it with this hammer, where do you think it would break? Well, it doesn't break at the neck. It actually breaks at the bottom. This is cavitation at work. In other words, when I hit this, the fluid moves up the bottle and it causes the fluid to separate from the side of the glass. When this happens, well, it creates a void, and into that void goes hot steam. When that hits the glass, it can even break it as it expands outwards.