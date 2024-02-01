 2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Patrick and Jacqui visit Born Free, talk technicians, see inside a Dallas-area dealership, and get a lesson on suspension.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Motorcycle and Powersports News

Related Articles

Jacqui and Patrick continue their riding adventure leaving the Lone Star state for the absolutely gorgeous Southwest United States. They come across dealerships, motorcycle museums, UTV experiences, and even some alien encounters. Enjoy episode 4 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways!

Enjoy episode 4 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways. *Make sure to register to attend or exhibit at AIME: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/sar?evt_uid=483.

Special thanks to our series sponsors: AIMExpoFreudenberg Sealing / CortecoGryphon MotoNational Powersports AuctionsBridgestone TiresBlackpurlOhlinsWalker ProductsEngine IceVoltz, and PennGrad

You May Also Like

Video

Preventing Cavitation

It all comes down to using the proper coolant and making sure the system is under the correct amount of pressure. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

Got a question for you. Ever seen a water pump that looks like this, this, or even this? Well, those little pock marks, it's not a metal eating worm. It's actually cavitation and it's a very destructive force inside the engine. So how do you prevent that? Well, here's an explanation that you may get, and it's also a cool party trick. So if I took this beer bottle, took off the cap, and then struck it with this hammer, where do you think it would break? Well, it doesn't break at the neck. It actually breaks at the bottom. This is cavitation at work. In other words, when I hit this, the fluid moves up the bottle and it causes the fluid to separate from the side of the glass. When this happens, well, it creates a void, and into that void goes hot steam. When that hits the glass, it can even break it as it expands outwards.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Diagnosing Oxygen Sensors

Picking the right tool is critical. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
Vehicle Visibility Options

Headlights aren’t the only lighting issues you may face. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Anti-Sway/Anti-Roll Bar Service

The repair opportunities on active anti-sway bars are increasing as vehicles age.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Low Viscosity Brake Fluid

Select brake fluid wisely. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 10

Be sure to watch the conclusion of this year’s Road to AAPEX.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ignition System Secrets Every Tech Should Know

Unlock the secrets behind ignition systems. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Headlights and Visibility

Headlights evolve to meet safety and styling changes. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Greaseable or Sealed Joints?

For some applications, yes, you want a greaseable joint, but you should not ignore the technology of a sealed joint.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff