PRT Heavy Duty Highlights Shocks for CV Applications

Learn to install PRT Heavy Duty’s gas-charged shocks for enhanced driving stability in trucks and buses.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

PRT Heavy Duty offers comprehensive coverage with 100% gas-charged shocks for heavy-duty applications, including trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motor homes, and more. PRT HD shocks are designed for performance, durability, and driving stability in all weather conditions, the company noted. Each product is nitrogen gas charged to eliminate aeration, which improves driving and handling performance and extends its service life.

PRT Heavy Duty detailed the removal and installation procedures for a Mack 4000 series truck in the video above. Here’s the procedure:

To access the shocks, lift the truck by the wheels or perform the procedure while it is on the ground. For some models, you might have to tilt the hood forward or remove the fenders. To access the shocks, you can also inflate the airbag on rear axles. To make installation easier, remove the lower bolt of the shock. If the bushing sleeve is seized, it might require heat to pull the bolt from the sleeve. Next, remove the upper bolt of the shock. You might have to compress the old shock to remove it from the vehicle. Installing the new shock is the reverse of the removal process. Make sure to use the hardware included in the box, which may include new bolts, nuts, washers, and bushings where applicable.

The lower bolt and upper nut should be tightened to the manufacturer’s specifications. For more information about PRT products, call 1-770-238-1611 or visit the PRT Website.

Let’s go way back in time, to when automotive technology – and particularly, wheel bearing technology – was more primitive. Until the 1960s, it was common for vehicles to have single-row bearings arranged in pairs. As vehicle capabilities and customer demands have increased, these simple repackable components have into compact wheel-bearing units, starting with Gen 1 wheel bearings. 

