2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Episode 3 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways gets into the good stuff! Jacqui and Patrick leave Tennessee and spend a day at Born Free. Then, they meet up with David Bigbee to chat about the state of technicians in the powersports industry before heading to the Dallas area and stopping in at Plano Kawasaki Suzuki to chat with General Manager AJ Meisel. Finally, they get a lesson on the importance of suspension from Carol Burks at Suspended by Smarty.

Enjoy episode 3 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways. New episodes drop on Tuesdays in January!

Make sure to register to attend or exhibit at AIME: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/sar?evt_uid=483.

Special thanks to our series sponsors: AIMExpo, Freudenberg Sealing / Corteco, Gryphon Moto, National Powersports Auctions, Bridgestone Tires, Blackpurl, Ohlins, Walker Products, Engine Ice, Voltz, and PennGrade1.