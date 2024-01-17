 2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Patrick and Jacqui visit Born Free, talk technicians, see inside a Dallas-area dealership, and get a lesson on suspension.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Episode 3 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways gets into the good stuff! Jacqui and Patrick leave Tennessee and spend a day at Born Free. Then, they meet up with David Bigbee to chat about the state of technicians in the powersports industry before heading to the Dallas area and stopping in at Plano Kawasaki Suzuki to chat with General Manager AJ Meisel. Finally, they get a lesson on the importance of suspension from Carol Burks at Suspended by Smarty.

Related Articles

Enjoy episode 3 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways. New episodes drop on Tuesdays in January!

Make sure to register to attend or exhibit at AIME: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/sar?evt_uid=483.

Special thanks to our series sponsors: AIMExpoFreudenberg Sealing / CortecoGryphon MotoNational Powersports AuctionsBridgestone TiresBlackpurlOhlinsWalker ProductsEngine IceVoltz, and PennGrade1.

You May Also Like

Video

Greaseable or Sealed Joints?

For some applications, yes, you want a greaseable joint, but you should not ignore the technology of a sealed joint.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

So what’s better, a greaseable joint or a sealed joint? That’s a very complex and nuanced argument between the two. For some applications, yes, you want a greaseable joint, but you should not ignore the technology of a sealed joint. These maintenance-free sealed ball joints and tie rod ends came about when the boot material and also how it is sealed to the control arm and ball joint or tie rod end became a lot better, and they were able to go 80, 100,000 miles without any leakage of debris and contaminants into the joint.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Avoiding Clutch Mistakes

When you install a new clutch, use all the applicable components. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2, Ep. 9

As Joe Keene toils away on the Blackwood, David Sickels investigates a different type of automotive connection: Telematics.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CVT Transmissions

It’s critical to understand how this type of transmission operates. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Oil Change Tips

Proper torque, drain plug, and oil filter procedure is crucial. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Compression Testing

Compression testing is taking the current draw from the starter on the battery and turning that into a waveform on a scope.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Resetting the Belt Drive System

In this video, we cover what it takes to reset the belt drive system. This video is sponsored by Litens.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TPMS and Tire Wear Patterns

In this video, we explore how a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) can extend the life of a tire.

By Andrew Markel
High-Ignitability Spark Plugs

The secret behind high-ignitability spark plugs revealed. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman