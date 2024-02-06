2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 4

Jacqui and Patrick continue their riding adventure, leaving the Lone Star state for the absolutely gorgeous Southwest U.S. They come across dealerships, motorcycle museums, UTV experiences and even some alien encounters. Enjoy episode 4 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways!

Special thanks to our series sponsors: AIMExpo, Freudenberg Sealing / Corteco, Gryphon Moto, National Powersports Auctions, Bridgestone Tires, Blackpurl, Ohlins, Walker Products, Engine Ice, Voltz, and PennGrade1.