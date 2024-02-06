 2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 4

2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 4

Join Patrick and Jacqui as they explore motorcycling and powersports adventure in the Southwest!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Jacqui and Patrick continue their riding adventure, leaving the Lone Star state for the absolutely gorgeous Southwest U.S. They come across dealerships, motorcycle museums, UTV experiences and even some alien encounters. Enjoy episode 4 of 2 Wheels 2 Ways!

Special thanks to our series sponsors: AIMExpoFreudenberg Sealing / CortecoGryphon MotoNational Powersports AuctionsBridgestone TiresBlackpurlOhlinsWalker ProductsEngine IceVoltz, and PennGrade1.

