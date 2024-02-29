 Why You Should Replace The Thermostat

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Why You Should Replace The Thermostat

It is always best practice to replace the thermostat on a vehicle after it has overheated. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Most thermostats use wax inside a brass chamber that expands when it is heated. When it expands, it pushes on a pin or piston that is connected to the plate and spring.

Related Articles

Movement of the plate allows coolant to flow from the bypass coolant circuit to the circuit that has the radiator. This system has been in operation since the 1950s.

Thermostats can suffer mechanical damage that prevents them from closing and opening. This can include damage to the springs and straps on the body of the thermostat. Also, debris and corrosion can prevent a thermostat from working. Overheating can damage the wax in the thermostat.

This is why it is always a good practice to replace the thermostat on a vehicle after it has overheated.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

Video

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

Avatar
By David Sickels
Published:

Wiper blades have been around for more than a century, yet they’re still changing. So, how have EVs changed the wiper game? It’s all about noise and wind resistance.

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because, as you know, there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 3

Patrick and Jacqui visit Born Free, talk technicians, see inside a Dallas-area dealership, and get a lesson on suspension.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Taking Advantage of Vital Software Tools: Special Tests

The Special Test menu has functions that can help you diagnose a problem, finish a repair, and confirm the fix. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Panel Diagnostics

Engine panels cut down engine noise and absorb small leaks from the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Identifying Brake Issues With Brake Dust

Brake dust can indicate what could be wrong. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

TPMS Tools and Sensors

Transform TPMS with advanced diagnostics and sensor programming. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Doug Kaufman
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 2

New episodes will drop every Tuesday in January!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 1 – Securing the Motorcycles

Patrick and Jacqui talk logistics and finding their motorcycles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Installing The Continental Multi V Stretch Belt

These belts maintain proper tension. Sponsored by Continental.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff