 Diagnosing Drivability Concerns (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Diagnosing Drivability Concerns (VIDEO)

on

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

on

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

on

Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO) Video
play

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO) Video
play

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Diagnosing Drivability Concerns (VIDEO)

 

on

There are only four fundamental areas that could cause drivability concerns. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.
Advertisement

CC:

Advertisement

Your customer comes in with a misfire or other drivability concern. With today’s complex vehicles, diagnosing the problem may make you, your service advisor and your technicians more than a little uneasy. Well, whether the vehicle is showing a trouble code or not, the good news is there are only four possibilities you need to consider.

Admittedly, when you find yourself dealing with an engine drivability or performance issue, finding and isolating the cause can seem a bit daunting. But there are really only four fundamental areas that could cause such a problem.

First, the engine’s mechanical condition and specifically its ability to compress the air charge and seal the combustion chamber.

Second, the engine’s volumetric efficiency – really, its ability to breathe –  encompasses any condition that prevents air getting in and out of the cylinders.

Advertisement

Third, the question of igniting the fuel. In the case of a gasoline engine, of course, this includes anything that prevents a strong spark at the right time.

Fourth, consider the fuel. This doesn’t only mean the condition of the fuel, winter fuel or summer fuel, but also fuel delivery and proper fuel mixture delivered cleanly and at the right time through the injectors into the combustion chamber.

Engine misfires are nothing to ignore. Whether there’s a DTC set and the check engine light is on or it’s just something you can feel, misfires are dangerous. Not only will they reduce fuel economy and increase emissions, they can cause serious damage to engine components and the catalytic converter.

Advertisement

What do you do? Start by checking the canary in the coal mine – in this case, the engine control module, or ECM. That’s what turned on the check engine light in the first place. Of course, it’s not always as simple as plugging in a scanner and getting a solution. You need to take the time to understand the code and the systems you’re working on because even the most routine tasks, like changing a battery, often require very specific processes be completed before the job is done righ. If you do your homework, your time spent testing and repairing will be better utilized and your diagnoses will be more accurate and efficient.

Advertisement

The best way to proceed is to follow a logical diagnostic process, one that you apply to every troubleshooting situation that rolls through your door. When you follow the same process every time, it removes many variables you are likely to face when you’re trying to isolate and find the cause of your customer’s concern.

A standard set of steps will not only make you more accurate, it will help make your diagnostic process quicker and more efficient. If you follow the same process, you won’t make the mistake of automatically ignoring a system or component that you just KNOW can’t be part of the problem.

Advertisement

Remember, the vehicles you are seeing in your shop today are more complex and integrated than ever. You can’t get away with “kinda close” anymore. You either get it right or you get it wrong. And if you get it wrong, your customers will not be happy – they’ll either be back or they won’t. Either way, it’s bad news.

For more information about ECMs and systems, visit Cardone.com.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Spark Plug Replacement: Don’t Drop It, Among Other Things

Video: What’s All The Noise About? (Video)

Video: Before The Electric Fuel Pump (Video)

Video: ASE G1 Test Prep: Spark Plug Tips

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician