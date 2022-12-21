Dynamic Introduces 28-Piece Insulated Tool Set

The Dynamic tool brand has introduced a 28-piece insulated tool set to meet the growing needs of commercial and residential electricians, industrial maintenance professionals, mobile/field service technicians and electric vehicle (EV) mechanics. Each tool within the set has been tested to 10,000 AC and is VDE certified to 1,000 VAC in compliance with IEC 60900.

Dynamic’s new insulated tool set includes a 1/2″ drive ratchet with a selection of extensions and six-point metric sockets. It also contains open-ended metric wrenches, slotted screwdrivers, Phillips screwdrivers, side-cutting pliers, lineman’s pliers and long-nose pliers. All pieces are precision machined to meet the needs of the most demanding professionals.

For secure storage, the set comes with a lockable case. The case has two foam organizers with labeled cutouts, which allows for easy tool identification, compliance with 5S work environments and added safeguarding against foreign object damage.

“This set is the latest addition to one of the broadest insulated tool assortments on the market,” said Dragos Baicoianu, brand manager for Dynamic. “Our company prides itself on environmental responsibility, and we’re excited for this product to help support the transition of various industries to clean energy, manufacturing and transportation. The tool set fills the need for industrial-quality insulated tools at budget-sensitive pricing, and we stand behind it by offering a limited lifetime warranty through our parent company, Gray Tools.”

For more information, visit ShopDynamicTools.com.