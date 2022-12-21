 Dynamic Introduces 28-Piece Insulated Tool Set
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Dynamic Introduces 28-Piece Insulated Tool Set

on

Streamlight Introduces ProTac 2.0 Tactical Light

on

OTC Releases New Clutch Alignment Tool Set 

on

ATEQ Adds Tesla BLE Function to TPMS Tool
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Watch Now: Power Steering Diagnostics Livestream Video
play

Watch Now: Power Steering Diagnostics Livestream

Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Electric Power Steering Evolution

Undercar: Electric Power Steering Evolution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Dynamic Introduces 28-Piece Insulated Tool Set

The new insulated tool set includes a 1/2″ drive ratchet with a selection of extensions and six-point metric sockets.
Advertisement
 

on

The Dynamic tool brand has introduced a 28-piece insulated tool set to meet the growing needs of commercial and residential electricians, industrial maintenance professionals, mobile/field service technicians and electric vehicle (EV) mechanics. Each tool within the set has been tested to 10,000 AC and is VDE certified to 1,000 VAC in compliance with IEC 60900.

Advertisement

Dynamic’s new insulated tool set includes a 1/2″ drive ratchet with a selection of extensions and six-point metric sockets. It also contains open-ended metric wrenches, slotted screwdrivers, Phillips screwdrivers, side-cutting pliers, lineman’s pliers and long-nose pliers. All pieces are precision machined to meet the needs of the most demanding professionals.

For secure storage, the set comes with a lockable case. The case has two foam organizers with labeled cutouts, which allows for easy tool identification, compliance with 5S work environments and added safeguarding against foreign object damage.

“This set is the latest addition to one of the broadest insulated tool assortments on the market,” said Dragos Baicoianu, brand manager for Dynamic. “Our company prides itself on environmental responsibility, and we’re excited for this product to help support the transition of various industries to clean energy, manufacturing and transportation. The tool set fills the need for industrial-quality insulated tools at budget-sensitive pricing, and we stand behind it by offering a limited lifetime warranty through our parent company, Gray Tools.”

For more information, visit ShopDynamicTools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs

Tools & Products: New Ingersoll HD Air Hammer Maximizes Performance

Tools & Products: Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

Tools & Products: New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician