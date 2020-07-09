Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

The ASGP102BG 2-piece Instinct Non-Marring Trim Pad Tool Set is designed to be strong enough to remove clips and fasteners while gentle enough to reduce vehicle interior damage. The vinyl sleeve on the 90° portion of the tools allows for maximum leverage without marring adjoining components.

The ASGP102BG contains two separate tools for removing the most common size clips. The tools are crafted with durable, nickel-chrome finished blades and comfortable ergonomic Instinct handles.

Technicians have their choice of three of the most popular colors for the set including the classic Snap-on red, along with green and orange.

Find out more about the ASGP102BG, as well as other tools and products, by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).