Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter Breaks New Ground

on

Topdon USA Debuts Professional Key Programming Tool

on

Permatex Bolt Mark Identifies Fastener Loosening, Tampering

on

ProMAXX PowerDrive Turns Ratchets Into Drills
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter Breaks New Ground Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Why Hoses Need To Be Replaced

Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter Breaks New Ground Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Undercar: Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter Breaks New Ground

The company says the new design improves performance and delivers near universal application coverage.
Advertisement
 

on

Plews & Edelmann, a leading manufacturer and marketer of power steering components, hoses, automotive fittings, and turbo oil lines, says it has taken power steering filtration to a new level with its new Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter. According to the company, the new filter introduces an innovative design that dramatically improves performance and delivers near universal application coverage. The announcement was made by Tony Edwards, vice president, Business Development, at Plews & Edelmann.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new Edelmann Elite filter uses dual filtration technology to deliver a high-capacity flow while preventing contamination, a leading cause of premature power steering parts failure and warranty issues. The filter effectively removes the risk of system contamination by trapping any particles before the fluid enters the power steering pump.

Plews & Edelmann also designed the filter to fit more than 99% of all makes and models by incorporating interchangeable connectors that allow service technicians to select the right size they need to match the return line. Every Edelmann Elite filter comes with patent pending 3/8-, ½-, and 5/8- inch connectors that can provide a proper fit in almost any application. This also helps reduce inventory hassles and parts returns.

Edwards noted, “Before the introduction of the Edelmann Elite power steering filter, it took three SKUs to offer the same coverage, and in many applications, service technicians found that typical replacement filters were too large for the fitment area and difficult to install. Our new design is smaller and fits into more areas, while still delivering a high capacity flow. The filter is also serviceable, so it can be cleaned and reused.”

Evan Bauer, director of Business Development, added, “The Edelmann Elite power steering filter is another industry-first innovation from Plews & Edelmann. Every reliable power steering service should always include a filter replacement. It’s the best way to protect the repair and the vehicle owner’s investment in that service. With our new filter design, our engineers have made that replacement easier and trouble-free.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: MAHLE Motorsport Introduces LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kit

Tools & Products: Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Tools & Products: Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Releases Next-Generation ROVER Flood Light

Advertisement
Connect