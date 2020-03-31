Connect with us

Tools & Products

Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

The kit enables diagnostic and testing connections to most automotive vehicle connectors, both foreign and domestic.
Advertisement
 

on

The new #846 70-pc. Diagnostic Test and Terminal Set from Electronic Specialties is a comprehensive test kit featuring a wide variety of terminal adapter sets, back probes, clips and test leads, based on a standard size 4mm banana plug.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The kit enables diagnostic and testing connections to most automotive vehicle connectors, both foreign and domestic and is also compatible with heavy-duty, marine, off-road and small engine applications.

The clear storage case is designed for easy viewing, component selection, safe keeping and improved organization.

For more information, please visit esitest.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

on

Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

on

Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

on

ATE Offers Line Of Hydraulic Brake Parts
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Champion Re-Launches Power Steering Fluid

News: Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until December 31

News: Distance Learning With Babcox’s Educational Webinars

Video: VIDEO: Code P0128 And Cooling System Leaks

Tools & Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Connect