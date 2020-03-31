Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

The new #846 70-pc. Diagnostic Test and Terminal Set from Electronic Specialties is a comprehensive test kit featuring a wide variety of terminal adapter sets, back probes, clips and test leads, based on a standard size 4mm banana plug.

The kit enables diagnostic and testing connections to most automotive vehicle connectors, both foreign and domestic and is also compatible with heavy-duty, marine, off-road and small engine applications.

The clear storage case is designed for easy viewing, component selection, safe keeping and improved organization.

For more information, please visit esitest.com.