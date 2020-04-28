Elgin Expands Parts Offering For GM LS Gen V Engines

Elgin Industries, a leading global manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has added more than 20 original equipment-quality parts to its offering for General Motors LS Gen V engines.

The following new Elgin parts are available immediately through replacement parts distributors across North America:

Head bolt (without female Torx head)

Standard lifter

Lifter – Advanced Fuel Management (AFM)

Lifter guides – front and rear (with or without AFM)

Oil pump screen assemblies (4.3L, 5.3L and 6.2L)

Push rod

Rocker arm

Crankshaft sprocket

Timing chain

Timing chain tensioner

Valve guide (4.3L and 5.3L)

Valve lock

Valve spring (4.3L and 5.3L)

Valve spring retainer

Valve stem oil seals (intake and exhaust)

Valve stem oil seal kit

Valves – intake and exhaust (4.3L and 5.3L)

For more information regarding Elgin products and to look up available parts for any popular engine, visit www.elginind.com.