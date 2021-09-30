 Graco Upgrades LDX, SDX and XDX Hose Reels -
on

on

on

on

Tools & Products

Graco Upgrades LDX, SDX and XDX Hose Reels

The newest hose reels from Graco are tougher and easier-to-use.
on

Graco Inc. announced the launch of the LDX, SDX and XDX series of hose reels, allowing for smoother releases and consistent recoiling with less maintenance. The extensive family of versatile retractable hose reels handle all common fluids with impressive durability. Choose from the industrial-grade LDX, professional-grade SDX and extreme-heavy-duty XDX hose reels. They include a robust all-metal frame and spool to help protect key components from dirt and debris and other workplace hazards for long-lasting year-after-year productivity. 

Graco’s new lineup of hose reels come in a wide range of lengths, diameters, supported fluid types and colors, and can be mounted multiple ways to accommodate any application. “From lighter-duty tasks to the most demanding heavy-duty environments, from a one-bay garage to a large luxury dealership to a remote mining site, Graco has a hose reel built specifically to ensure optimal productivity,” said Shane Norman, Product Marketing Manager for Graco’s Lubrication Equipment Division. “Graco hose reels ensure crews can work quickly and decisively without worrying about hassles and delays.” 

Designed with an all-metal frame and specially crafted components, Graco’s industrial-grade LDX hose reel offers incredible value for cost-conscious smaller garages, independent repair facilities and industrial manufacturing environments. Choose Graco’s flagship SDX hose reels for high-quality performance and versatility in applications requiring more frequent use such as car dealerships, light- to medium-duty truck dealers and fleet maintenance facilities. Graco’s XDX hose reels are sealed and suitable for extreme-heavy-duty use in any indoor or outdoor environment, perfect for applications such as mining maintenance facilities, lube trucks and heavy-duty-equipment dealers. 

For more info: graco.com

