 Greaseable or Sealed Joints?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Greaseable or Sealed Joints?

For some applications, yes, you want a greaseable joint, but you should not ignore the technology of a sealed joint.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

So what’s better, a greaseable joint or a sealed joint? That’s a very complex and nuanced argument between the two. For some applications, yes, you want a greaseable joint, but you should not ignore the technology of a sealed joint. These maintenance-free sealed ball joints and tie rod ends came about when the boot material and also how it is sealed to the control arm and ball joint or tie rod end became a lot better, and they were able to go 80, 100,000 miles without any leakage of debris and contaminants into the joint.

Related Articles

But there’s always that application out there that requires a little bit more help. For instance, this ball joint for a Jeep. A Jeep has a relatively tough life. Greasing the joint can extend its life. By pumping greasing into here, you’re pumping out the contaminants inside the joint. You’re also lubricating the joint and making sure it operates properly. But on some vehicles that don’t see as much service, well you may want to go with a sealed joint. Make sure you talk to your counterman on what is better and what is available for the vehicle before you order the part. This way you can understand what are the advantages of a greaseable joint or a sealed joint on a vehicle. I’m Andrew Markel. Thank you very much.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

You May Also Like

Video

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 2

To get it safe before getting on the road, the team continues the Blackwood’s required service procedures.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ongside Ohio Technical College professionals and students, began tending to the Lincoln Blackwood with some service TLC, they discovered its needs went beyond what we could cover in a single episode.

Like any good technician, we're going above and beyond to bring you this extended episode, full of the nitty-gritty Blackwood service processes. A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road To AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 1

When the team started looking at the Blackwood’s transmission, they knew they needed help to prevent a lonely breakdown.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX sets Joe Keene off on a search for parts to help restore the Blackwood.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 2

Episode 2 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX explains the birth, decline and revitalization of America’s original highway.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 1

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

By Nadine Battah
ICYMI: Painting The First Car Livecast

Watch the experts cover what it takes to paint your first vehicle and how you can apply that experience to your future.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Road to AAPEX Season Two: The Lincoln Highway

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Replacing Strut Mounts on 2013-2018 Toyota RAV 4s

Follow along to learn how to replace upper strut mounts on 2013-2018, and newer, Toyota RAV 4s. Sponsored by PRT.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff