JEGS 2 Gallon Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser

JEGS 2 Gallon Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser

This product is biodegradable, phosphate-free, non-abrasive and non-flammable.
JEGS 72336 High-Performance Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser is a powerful formula for extremely tough jobs. It instantly penetrates and removes grease, oil, grime and other difficult soils or stains around the garage or shop. This product is biodegradable, phosphate-free, non-abrasive and non-flammable. For lighter-duty cleaning, you can reduce it with water.

The 72336 safely and effectively removes grease and oil, diesel fuel, brake dust, battery acid, glue and adhesives, blood stains, oxidation, mildew, soap and scum, ink and marker, scuff marks and more. It can be used for heavy-duty applications (riding equipment, truck tires, etc.), medium duty applications (floor and furniture cleaning) or any-light duty cleaning job when the fluid is diluted with water.

For more info: jegs.com

