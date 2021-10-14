JEGS 2 Gallon Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser

JEGS 72336 High-Performance Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser is a powerful formula for extremely tough jobs. It instantly penetrates and removes grease, oil, grime and other difficult soils or stains around the garage or shop. This product is biodegradable, phosphate-free, non-abrasive and non-flammable. For lighter-duty cleaning, you can reduce it with water.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement